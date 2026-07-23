Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra May Match Galaxy S27 Ultra With 200 Megapixel Camera, 5x Periscope Zoom

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra May Match Galaxy S27 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Camera, 5x Periscope Zoom

The Galaxy Z Fold 9 series is still believed to be over a year away, and the reported hardware remains unconfirmed and subject to change.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 23 July 2026 19:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra May Match Galaxy S27 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Camera, 5x Periscope Zoom

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (pictured) has a 200-megapixel main rear camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung may widen the gap between its foldable models
  • Galaxy Z Fold 9 could rely on in-sensor zoom
  • The foldable may feature a new 50-megapixel 5x periscope camera
Advertisement

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra could receive a significantly upgraded rear camera system, according to a new leak from South Korea. The foldable handset is tipped to replace its existing telephoto camera with a higher-resolution periscope sensor while also adopting a new 200-megapixel primary camera. The same leak outlines possible changes for the standard Galaxy Z Fold 9 and suggests Samsung may further widen the gap between its two foldable models. The company has not confirmed any of the reported specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra Leak Hints at Major Camera Improvements

According to Korean tipster Vampire King (translated from Korean) on the Meeco community forum, the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra could swap its current 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera for a 50-megapixel Sony IMX854 periscope unit with 5x optical zoom. The tipster also points to a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP6 sensor replacing the HP2 primary camera used in the current model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra Discussion
Explore More...

Samsung's existing Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features a 200-megapixel HP2 main camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera that uses the same Sony sensor found in the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8. If the latest leak proves accurate, two of those three rear cameras would be upgraded on the successor.

The reported hardware also matches previous rumours surrounding the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Earlier leaks have suggested Samsung's next flagship phone could use the same HP6 primary sensor while replacing its dedicated 3x telephoto camera with a 5x periscope lens capable of delivering up to 10x zoom through in-sensor cropping. If both reports are accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra would share much of its camera hardware with the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

The leak also outlines Samsung's possible approach for the standard Galaxy Z Fold 9. Rather than adding a dedicated telephoto camera, the handset is said to rely on a 200-megapixel HP6 primary sensor that uses in-sensor cropping to achieve up to 3x zoom. The current Galaxy Z Fold 8 instead uses a 50-megapixel GNG primary camera with 1.0μm pixels, which is said to limit lossless zoom to around 2x.

The source argues that Samsung's choice of camera for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has shaped the upgrade path for its successor. Had the current model adopted the same 200-megapixel HP2 sensor as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 9 could have combined a 200-megapixel HP6 sensor with improved in-sensor zoom. Instead, the leak suggests the standard Fold 9 will continue to offer less zoom flexibility than the Ultra variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 series is still believed to be more than a year away, and the claimed hardware has not been corroborated by supply chain sources or other Samsung-related tipsters. As a result, the reported camera sensors, resolutions and zoom capabilities should be treated as early leak information that may change before launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 9, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra May Match Galaxy S27 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Camera, 5x Periscope Zoom
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Planning to Buy an iPhone 17? Apple Could Hike India Prices Soon
  2. New OTT Releases This Week: Musafir Cafe, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, and More
  3. Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Launched in India With Up to 80 Hours of Battery Life
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 vs Galaxy Watch Ultra: Which One Is Better?
  5. Here's How the Oppo Find X10 Series Could Look
  6. Here's When the OnePlus N6x Will Launch in India: See Expected Specs
  7. Original Xbox Games Come to PC With Xbox's Backward Compatibility
  8. Honor Pad X9 Max With a 13-Inch 2.5K Display Debuts at This Price
  9. Android 17 Makes Switching From iPhone Easier With Expanded Data Transfer Support
  10. Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W With Built-In USB Type-C Cable Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra May Match Galaxy S27 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Camera, 5x Periscope Zoom
  2. Google Introduces Selfie Video Sign-In for Account Recovery
  3. Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Launched in India With 45dB Hybrid ANC, Up to 80 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  4. WhatsApp Could Replace Two-Step Verification PIN With a Stronger Password
  5. Oppo Find X10 Series Spotted Alongside iPhone 17 Pro in New Leak
  6. Microsoft Launches Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC With Four Original Xbox Games: Check System Requirements
  7. Vivo S2 Leak Reveals Expected Price and Storage Options Ahead of Rumoured India Launch
  8. New Redmi Note India Launch Appears Imminent After Official Teaser Goes Live; Could be Redmi Note 17
  9. Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Pro Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites Ahead of Launch
  10. Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL Design, Colourways Reportedly Leak via Renders Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »