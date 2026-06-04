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Infinix Smart 20 India Launch Date Confirmed as Microsite Reveals Key Specifications, Features

Infinix Smart 20 will be launched in India with a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2026 15:27 IST
Infinix Smart 20 India Launch Date Confirmed as Microsite Reveals Key Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Infinix

Infinix Smart 20 will feature a hole punch display cutout

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Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 20 will sport a 6.78-inch display
  • Infinix Smart 20 will be launched in four colourways
  • Infinix Smart 20 will be 7.7mm thick
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Infinix Smart 20 will be launched in India early next week, as a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphone is now live on an e-commerce platform. The microsite also reveals various details about the new handset, including the colour options, design, key specifications, and features. The phone will succeed the Infinix Smart 10, which was unveiled in the country in July last year. The Infinix Smart 20 will be powered by a MediaTek chipset. It will boast a 5,200mAh battery, which is claimed to provide about 39 days of standby. The smartphone will go on sale in the country in four colour options.

Infinix Smart 20 Launch Date, Specifications Revealed

A dedicated microsite for the upcoming Infinix Smart 20 is now live, confirming that the handset will be launched in India on June 8 at 12 pm IST. The new Smart series phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart in four colour options, namely Cloudline Blue, Polaris Titanium, Shadow Black, and Sunlike Orange. In terms of design, the handset will sport a rectangular rear camera module, housing a dual camera unit and an LED flash.

The Infinix Smart 20 will also boast a hole punch display cutout, which will house a camera for selfies and video calls. It will sport a flat 3D Texture Composite rear panel, along with a flat frame, with a power button and volume controls placed on the right side. The phone will be 7.7mm thick. Coming to the specifications, the Infinix Smart 20 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, The handset will also support up to 2TB storage expansion via a MicroSD card slot.

It will also sport a 6.78-inch display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The Infinix Smart 20 will be backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging and 5W reverse charging, which is claimed to provide about 39 days of standby. It is also claimed to ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The upcoming Infinix phone will also feature Ultra Link, which is claimed to enable wireless communication up to 1km between Infinix phones.

The handset will succeed the Infinix Smart 10, which was launched in India in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 6,799 for the base 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. To recap, it features a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD touchscreen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 700 nits peak brightness, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. An octa core Unisoc T7250 chip powers the handset, along with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

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Infinix Smart 10

Infinix Smart 10

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Infinix Smart 20, Infinix, Infinix Smart 20 India Launch, Infinix Smart 20 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Infinix Smart 20 India Launch Date Confirmed as Microsite Reveals Key Specifications, Features
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