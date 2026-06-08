Vivo Y31s 5G has been launched in Malaysia as the company's latest mid-range smartphone offering. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. It sports a 6.74-inch full HD display. For optics, the Vivo smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter. The Vivo Y31s 5G runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and packs a 6,500mAh battery.

Vivo Y31s 5G Price, Availability

The price of the Vivo Y31s 5G in Malaysia has been set at RM 1,499 (roughly Rs. 35,200) for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset is available in Black and Purple colour options, and can be purchased via the Vivo Malaysia website, along with partner retailers.

Vivo Y31s 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Vivo Y31s 5G runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It sports a 6.74-inch full-HD display with up to 1,050 nits of peak brightness. Vivo has marketed it as a Sunlight Display for improved outdoor visibility. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y31s 5G features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel HD primary camera. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor for portrait photography. The smartphone also carries a 32-megapixel front-facing camera designed for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, and USB Type-C. The handset also supports call recording and audio recording functions. Vivo notes that Hi-Fi audio is not supported on the phone. It packs a 6,500mAh BlueVolt battery, which supports 44W FlashCharge fast charging.

The Vivo Y31s 5G tips the scales at approximately 209g. On the durability front, the smartphone comes with an IP68 + IP69 + IP69K+ rated build for dust and water resistance.