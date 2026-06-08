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  • Infinix Smart 20 Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate SoC, Slim 7.7mm Profile: Price, Features

Infinix Smart 20 Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate SoC, Slim 7.7mm Profile: Price, Features

The Infinix Smart 20 runs Android 16-based XOS 16 and will go on sale in India later this month.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 June 2026 13:56 IST
Infinix Smart 20 Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate SoC, Slim 7.7mm Profile: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Smart 20 comes in Cloudline Blue, Polaris Titanium, Shadow Black, and Sunlike Orange shades

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Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 20 launches in India starting at Rs. 12,499
  • Ultra Link enables offline communication up to 1km
  • The Smart 20 packs a 5,200mAh battery with 15W charging
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Infinix has launched the Smart 20 in India as its latest budget smartphone. The smartphone features a 7.7mm body and a 3D-texture composite rear panel. It comes with a 6.78-inch display, a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate chipset, and a 5,200mAh battery. Infinix has also equipped the phone with Ultra Link support for offline calling and messaging over short distances, alongside AI tools powered by its Folax voice assistant. The Smart 20 runs Android 16-based XOS 16 and will go on sale in India later this month.

Infinix Smart 20 Price in India, Availability

Infinix Smart 20 price in India starts at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model. The handset comes in Cloudline Blue, Polaris Titanium, Shadow Black and Sunlike Orange colour options.

The company has also announced additional bank offers of up to Rs. 500, although the exact details are yet to be revealed. The smartphone will go on sale in India starting June 12 via Flipkart.

Infinix Smart 20 Features, Specifications

The Infinix Smart 20 sports a 6.78-inch HD+ (720×1576 pixels) IPS LCD panel with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 700 nits brightness level. The screen offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.09 percent, Always-On Display and supports wet and oily touch input. It is also equipped with a Dynamic Bar feature.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate chipset paired with a Mali-G52 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The company also claims a 48-month fluency certification for the device. The Infinix Smart 20 runs Android 16-based XOS 16 out of the box. It includes One-Tap Infinix AI powered by the Folax voice assistant, which supports Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi. Users can access AI features such as AI Writing, AI Studio, AI Eraser, AI Extender, document scanning, song recognition, Speaker Cleaner, AI Wallpaper Generator, and scheduling tools by long-pressing the power button.

For optics, the Infinix Smart 20 handset features an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and an f/2.0 aperture, alongside an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Camera features include Super Night Mode, Dual Video, Vlog Mode, Portrait Mode, Panorama, Pro Mode, Time-Lapse, Wide Selfie, AI Camera, and document scanning. The rear setup includes a dual LED flash.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Smart 20 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, USB Type-C, and an infrared blaster. The phone also supports Ultra Link, which enables offline calling, messaging, voice notes, and image sharing between compatible devices at distances of up to 1km. The handset also includes Voiceprint Noise Reduction with Pure Voice, Smart Noise Control, and Standard Noise Control modes.

Infinix packs a 5,200mAh battery into the Smart 20 handset, with support for 15W wired charging and 5W wired reverse charging. Infinix claims the handset can deliver up to 933 hours of standby time on 4G networks and up to 25 hours of speaker-based music playback. A charger is included in the retail package.

The Infinix Smart 20 measures 167.7×78.8×7.7mm and weighs 189g. It features a 3D-texture composite rear panel and carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and is claimed to withstand drops from heights of up to 1.5m after undergoing more than 25,000 durability tests.

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Infinix Smart 20

Infinix Smart 20

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1576 pixels
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Further reading: Infinix Smart 20, Infinix Smart 20 Price in India, Infinix Smart 20 India Launch, Infinix Smart 20 Features, Infinix Smart 20 Specifications, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Infinix Smart 20 Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate SoC, Slim 7.7mm Profile: Price, Features
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