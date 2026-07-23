Google has introduced a new sign-in method for Google Accounts. Dubbed Selfie Video, this new feature is designed to help users sign in to their Google Account if they have trouble signing in. Google says the selfie video is encrypted and will be used only to verify identity during sign-in and account recovery. The company has shared a video demonstrating the new sign-in option. Google notes that the Selfie Video and related data will be saved in Security Settings.

Google Rolls Out Selfie Video Feature

Google, through a blog post on Thursday, announced a new Selfie Video sign-in and account recovery method that lets users verify their identity with a short selfie video. This new option lets users regain access to Google Accounts if they are locked out or don't have access to their usual phone or computer.

The Selfie Video can be set up by opening the Security and Sign-in section in Google account settings, selecting Selfie video, looking at the device's camera and completing a few guided head movements to capture multiple angles.

The company confirmed that it will review the Selfie Video using a model to determine whether you're a real person who is old enough to use certain Google services. Google says when users are facing trouble signing in, they can record another selfie video to recover access to their account. Google will compare the new recording with the selfie video a user previously enrolled to verify identity.

Google assured that users will have full control over their videos. "It is recorded and securely stored with your consent, and you can delete it at any time in your Google Account", added Google. It will be saved in your Security Settings, and the company claims that the videos are encrypted while stored.

Google says it uses security practices to detect and help prevent suspicious sign-in attempts. Users might be asked to perform simple head movements to confirm they are physically present. Users can delete the stored selfie video from their Google Account at any time.