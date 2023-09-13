Vivo V29 was launched last month in certain global markets. The phone, alongside the Vivo V29 Pro, is now expected to make its way to India soon. A new report now suggests that the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro will bring India-specific features. On its global listing, the Vivo V29 is confirmed to support NavIC connectivity in India. Other specifications of the Indian variant of the model are tipped to be similar to that of its global counterpart. The report also hints at the likely launch timeline of the Vivo V29 series in India.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo V29 5G and the Vivo V29 Pro 5G are expected to witness an India launch at the end of September. The report adds that the phones will launch in the country in an exclusive Majestic Red colour option. The phones are said to be offered in additional India-inspired colourways. Vivo V29 Pro is said to be made exclusively for India.

The dual nano SIM-supported Vivo V29 5G launched globally with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 on board. It comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Offered in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage options globally, the Vivo V29 5G is available in Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, Purple Fairy, and Space Black colour variants.

For optics, the Vivo V29 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The front camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus.

Vivo V29 5G packs a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, NavIC and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing around 186 grams, the handset measures 164.18mm x 74.37mm x 7.46mm in size.

