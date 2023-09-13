Technology News
Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Bring India-Specific Features

Vivo V29 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2023 19:14 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V29 5G launched globally in black, blue, purple and red colour variants

Highlights
  • Vivo V29 Pro 5G is expected to launch soon
  • The Vivo V29e and Vivo 29 Lite were launched previously
  • Vivo V29 supports 80W wired fast charging

Vivo V29 was launched last month in certain global markets. The phone, alongside the Vivo V29 Pro, is now expected to make its way to India soon. A new report now suggests that the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro will bring India-specific features. On its global listing, the Vivo V29 is confirmed to support NavIC connectivity in India. Other specifications of the Indian variant of the model are tipped to be similar to that of its global counterpart. The report also hints at the likely launch timeline of the Vivo V29 series in India.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo V29 5G and the Vivo V29 Pro 5G are expected to witness an India launch at the end of September. The report adds that the phones will launch in the country in an exclusive Majestic Red colour option. The phones are said to be offered in additional India-inspired colourways. Vivo V29 Pro is said to be made exclusively for India.

The dual nano SIM-supported Vivo V29 5G launched globally with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 on board. It comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. 

Offered in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage options globally, the Vivo V29 5G is available in Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, Purple Fairy, and Space Black colour variants.

For optics, the Vivo V29 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The front camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus.

Vivo V29 5G packs a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, NavIC and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing around 186 grams, the handset measures 164.18mm x 74.37mm x 7.46mm in size.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V29 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro, Vivo V29 India launch, Vivo V29 Pro India launch, Vivo V29 series India launch, Vivo V29 specifications, Vivo V29 Pro specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tecno Megabook T1 With Intel 11th Gen Processors, Up to 16GB RAM Launched in India: Details
iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Comment
 
 

