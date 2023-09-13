Technology News
iPhone 13 mini debuted as the cheapest model in the company's 2021 iPhone series with a starting price tag of Rs. Rs. 69,900.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2023 12:08 IST
iPhone 14 Pro was unveiled in 'Far Out' event last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 1,29,900

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,39,900
  • Users can still buy these handsets from third-party retailers
  • Apple phased out the iPhone 13 mini to make more room for iPhone 15

Apple unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 15 series on Tuesday, September 12 at its 'Wonderlust' event. The Cupertino-based tech giant has the habit of phasing out older products from its portfolio as new models are introduced. This year too, immediately after the debut of the new lineup, Apple has discontinued some older iPhone models in India to make way for the latest iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The models that have been discontinued are the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, last year's high-end model was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,39,900. Now, the handset is no longer listed on Apple's India website. The withdrawal of the iPhone 14 Pro Max would make way for the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro has also been discontinued from Indian market. The handset was unveiled at the 'Far Out' event last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage option. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus remain on sale in India at reduced prices.

Apple has also phased out the iPhone 13 mini (Review) to make more room for the new iPhone 15 models. The iPhone 13 mini was the cheapest model in the company's 2021 iPhone series with a starting price tag of Rs. Rs. 69,900 for the 128GB storage model. It debuted as an alternative for people who were looking for a small flagship iPhone. It shares multiple similarities with the iPhone 13, albeit with a smaller display. However, the vanilla model is currently listed on Apple's India website.

The withdrawal of the iPhone 13 mini will make the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE (2022) as company's smaller-sized phones.

Apple also quietly dropped the iPhone 12 from its lineup too. The oldest model of the bunch was launched back in 2020 with a starting price tag of Rs. 59,900 for the base 128GB storage.

Users will not be able to purchase the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max from Apple. However, one can still buy these handsets from third-party retailers and e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart. They should also be available at brick-and-mortar stores until their stocks last.

The price of the iPhone 15 in India starts at Rs. 79,900 while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs. 89,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro pricing starts at Rs. 1,34,900, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,59,900. They are currently up for pre-orders in India with sales set to begin on September 22.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Denies $10 Billion Unlawful Payment Claim, Says Quality Kept Search on Top
Apple Introduces Key AI Features With New iPhone, Apple Watch Models: All Details

