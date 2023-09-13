Technology News

iQoo 11 Confirmed to Get Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 Preview Soon: How to Apply

iQoo 11 was launched with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2023 19:04 IST
iQoo 11 5G sports a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display

Highlights
  • iQoo to start rolling out Funtouch OS 14 preview on September 18
  • The Funtouch OS 14 preview will be limited to first 500 applicants
  • The stable update will be rolled out after the testing ends

iQoo today has announced the release date for the beta build of their custom software skin based on Android 14 for select iQoo 11 5G users. The Funtouch OS 14 is confirmed to roll out on September 18. The first 500 iQoo 11 users who will enroll themselves in the Funtouch OS 14 Preview programme will get the latest beta update. The iQoo 11 was launched earlier this year with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display.

iQoo, via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), has confirmed to begin the rollout of the beta version of Funtouch OS 14 for iQoo 11 5G on September 18. The company said that only the first 500 applicants will be able to enroll for the Funtouch OS 14 preview, releasing next week. It will be based on the yet-to-be-released Android 14. The registration for the upcoming OS update has already started.

To apply for the Funtouch OS 14 preview programme, iQoo 11 users will be required to go to Settings > System Update > Settings available in the top-right corner > Trial version and complete the registration on their smartphone. Once selected, users will get their hands on the latest OS update.

iQoo 11 5G was launched earlier this year with the Android 13-based Funtouch 13 out-of-the-box and the company has promised to offer up to three years of Android updates and up to four years of security patches. The handset sports a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. Under the hood, the iQoo 11 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

The iQoo 11 5G packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 main sensor with OIS support, a 13-megapixel telephoto/ portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. 

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, Android 14, Funtouch OS 14, iQoo 11

Further reading: iQoo, Android 14, Funtouch OS 14, iQoo 11
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared

iQoo 11 Confirmed to Get Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 Preview Soon: How to Apply
