iQoo today has announced the release date for the beta build of their custom software skin based on Android 14 for select iQoo 11 5G users. The Funtouch OS 14 is confirmed to roll out on September 18. The first 500 iQoo 11 users who will enroll themselves in the Funtouch OS 14 Preview programme will get the latest beta update. The iQoo 11 was launched earlier this year with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display.

iQoo, via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), has confirmed to begin the rollout of the beta version of Funtouch OS 14 for iQoo 11 5G on September 18. The company said that only the first 500 applicants will be able to enroll for the Funtouch OS 14 preview, releasing next week. It will be based on the yet-to-be-released Android 14. The registration for the upcoming OS update has already started.

To apply for the Funtouch OS 14 preview programme, iQoo 11 users will be required to go to Settings > System Update > Settings available in the top-right corner > Trial version and complete the registration on their smartphone. Once selected, users will get their hands on the latest OS update.

iQoo 11 5G was launched earlier this year with the Android 13-based Funtouch 13 out-of-the-box and the company has promised to offer up to three years of Android updates and up to four years of security patches. The handset sports a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. Under the hood, the iQoo 11 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

The iQoo 11 5G packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 main sensor with OIS support, a 13-megapixel telephoto/ portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

