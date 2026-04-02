iPhones in Deep Space: NASA Breaks Rules for Artemis 2 Crew; 5 Key Facts

NASA took a historic leap in human spaceflight with the launch of Artemis II on Thursday. It is the first crewed mission in its Artemis programme and marks the humans' first return to the vicinity of the Moon for more than five decades. While the spotlight has firmly been on the astronauts, the spacecraft, and the critical mission objectives, a surprising piece of consumer technology is also making the journey beyond Earth's orbit, the iPhone, in a move that NASA says challenges long-standing processes.

Here are five things to know.

iPhones Aboard Artemis II Mission