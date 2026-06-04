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Sun Unleashes Triple Solar Flare Blast, Triggering G3 Geomagnetic Storm Alert

A hyperactive sunspot region unleashed three major solar flares in a single day, including an X-class eruption, sending multiple coronal mass ejections toward Earth.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 June 2026 20:00 IST
Sun Unleashes Triple Solar Flare Blast, Triggering G3 Geomagnetic Storm Alert

Photo Credit: NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center

Moderate R2 radio blackouts associated with the M9.3 solar flare.

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Highlights
  • Sunspot AR 4455 produced three major flares in one day
  • Earth-directed CMEs triggered a G3 geomagnetic storm watch
  • Auroras could become visible farther south than usual
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The Sun kind of went wild with three really powerful solar flares in just one day, coming out of a superactive sunspot region called AR 4455. All that chaos sent off a few bursts of charged particles, which people also call coronal mass ejections, right toward Earth. Because of this, the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center put out a pretty serious G3 geomagnetic storm alert, so, thankfully, there's a chance we'll see an amazing aurora show, including northern lights at lower latitudes than they usually show up, and that's honestly pretty exciting for anyone watching the sky.

A Triple Strike from One Troubled Region

According to Space.com, AR 4455, a super complex sunspot cluster in the Sun's northern midsection, released three huge flares on June 3: an M9.3, an M7.7, and an X1.0—the top tier for flares. These solar eruptions are sudden bursts of radiation from twisted magnetic fields that break and then rejoin. Every blast caused radio blackouts here on Earth during the daytime. The X1.0 was especially powerful, leading to strong R3 blackouts, while the M-class flares resulted in moderate R2 interruptions.

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Geomagnetic Storms and the Aurora Outlook

At least two of the three eruptions put out Earth-bound CMEs, fast-moving plasma clouds. They most often reach our planet within about one to three days, sliding along at hundreds of kilometers per second. Once they arrive, they can shove around and shake Earth's magnetic field a bit, and that's when geomagnetic storms can happen. Under G3 conditions, auroras tend to drift toward lower latitudes so that they might be visible across the northern U.S., Canada, and parts of northern Europe.

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Further reading: Sun, Solar Flare, Space Weather, NOAA, Geomagnetic Storm, Aurora, Coronal Mass Ejection, Sunspot AR 4455, Astronomy, Solar activity, Earth magnetosphere
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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