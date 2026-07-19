Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to debut later this month as the company's next flagship book-style foldable smartphone. While Samsung has not officially confirmed its specifications, several leaks and reports have revealed details about its expected launch timeline, design, hardware and camera upgrades. The handset is tipped to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, a larger 5,000mAh battery, upgraded cameras, and new Galaxy AI features. Here is everything that has surfaced about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ahead of its anticipated launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launch Details, Availability

Samsung has confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 22 in London. The keynote is scheduled to begin at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST). The company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9 series and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Ahead of the event, Samsung has opened pre-reservations for its upcoming Galaxy foldable phones and smartwatches in India. Customers can reserve an eligible Galaxy device by paying a refundable token amount of Rs. 999 through the Samsung India website. They will receive a voucher worth Rs. 2,799 that can be redeemed during the final pre-order and will also qualify for Samsung's highest exchange value offers. Users can also register for launch updates before the event for a chance to receive a voucher worth Rs. 5,000 that can be redeemed towards the purchase of Samsung products.

The South Korean tech giant has yet to announce the retail availability timeline for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Based on the company's previous foldable launches, the handset is expected to go on sale shortly after its official debut.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price (Expected)

Earlier reports suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could start at $2,099 (roughly Rs. 2,02,200) for the 256GB storage variant in the US, around $100 (roughly Rs. 96) more than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung is also expected to offer the handset in 512GB and 1TB storage options. The company is expected to announce the price and complete specifications during the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

Samsung has not confirmed several specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra yet. However, multiple reports have revealed details about the handset's expected design, hardware, and camera upgrades ahead of its anticipated launch.

Design, Display

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to retain Samsung's book-style foldable design while becoming lighter than its predecessor. One report suggests the handset could weigh around 200g, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 215g. It is also tipped to feature a redesigned hinge that could make the display crease less noticeable. However, the updated hinge may not support holding the device at multiple angles like previous generations.

The handset is expected to feature a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch foldable inner screen, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Another report suggests Samsung could introduce a separate Galaxy Z Fold 8 model with a wider 4:3 aspect ratio display, while the traditional book-style foldable is expected to debut as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Processor, Software

Previous reports suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. The handset is also expected to ship with One UI 9 based on Android 17.

Samsung is also tipped to introduce Google's Gemini Intelligence on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The AI platform is expected to support cross-app actions through a single prompt, while additional Galaxy AI features could also debut alongside the handset.

Camera

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Reports also suggest Samsung could introduce several camera enhancements, including improved low-light photography, higher image quality, native LUT support for colour grading and simultaneous front and rear video recording. These features are expected to remain exclusive to the Ultra model.

Battery and Charging

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, replacing the 4,400mAh battery on its predecessor. It is also tipped to support up to 45W wired charging, although Samsung has not confirmed these details.