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OnePlus N6 Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6360 Apex Chipset: Price, Specifications

OnePlus N6 will go on sale in India in Fresh Mint and Midnight Green colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 June 2026 12:02 IST
OnePlus N6 Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6360 Apex Chipset: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon/ OnePlus

OnePlus N6 features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • OnePlus N6 features a single 50-megapixel rear camera
  • OnePlus N6 supports 45W wired fast charging
  • OnePlus N6 will go on sale in India via Amazon
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OnePlus N6 was launched in India on Tuesday as the first of the firm's new 'N' series of smartphones, which is positioned below the Nord lineup. The new entry-level OnePlus phone is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset, and it has an 8,000mAh battery which supports 45W wired fast charging. The OnePlus has a single rear camera, located inside a square-shaped camera module. It also sports a hole punch display cutout that houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

OnePlus N6 Price in India, Availability

OnePlus N6 price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the base variant, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the higher-end 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 24,999. The company is offering a Prime Day exclusive discount of Rs. 1,000, along with an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 with credit cards of Axis Bank and SBI. Customers can also get up to six months of no-cost EMI options.

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The new N series handset is set to go on sale in India on July 4 via Amazon. The OnePlus N6 is offered in Fresh Mint and Midnight Green colourways.

OnePlus N6 Specifications, Features

OnePlus new N series phone is a dual SIM handset that ships with the latest Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. The company promises two major OS upgrades and three years of security updates for the smartphone. The OnePlus N6 sports a 6.75-inch HD LCD touchscreen, delivering up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness in HBM [high brightness mode]. The company claims that the handset ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, along with the MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification.

oneplus n6 india launch amazon main

The smartphone is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset. The tech firm claims that the OnePlus N6 managed to score more than 6,15,800 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It also features up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. For thermal management, the OnePlus N6 is equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution, featuring a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the OnePlus N6 carries a single 50-megapixel camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture, while offering up to 10x digital zoom. Apart from this, the smartphone also features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The new OnePlus N series handset is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/60 fps. It also ships with the Dual-View video mode.

The OnePlus N6 packs an 8,000mAh battery, which is claimed to retain about 80 percent of its original capacity after 1,600 complete cycles. The tech firm claims that the handset will provide up to three days of battery life. The smartphone ships with support for 45W wired fast charging and 6.5W reverse wired charging.

OnePlus N6

OnePlus N6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
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Further reading: OnePlus N6, OnePlus, OnePlus N6 Price in India, OnePlus N6 India Launch, OnePlus N6 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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