Oppo is set to launch the Oppo F33 series in India on April 15, which will include the Oppo F33 5G and the Oppo F33 Pro 5G. The company has confirmed several durability and battery features through an official announcement, while earlier reports and teasers have revealed more about the design, camera, and hardware. Oppo says the F33 series will handle dust, water, extreme temperatures, drops, and corrosion, along with high-pressure water exposure. Here is a complete look at what we know so far about the Oppo F33 series.

Oppo has confirmed that the F33 series will launch in India on April 15. The lineup will include the Oppo F33 5G and the Oppo F33 Pro 5G.

Oppo F33 5G Series Price in India (Expected)

The Oppo F33 5G lineup is expected to fall within the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 35,000 range. The prices of both smartphones are expected to be revealed on the day of their launch.

Oppo F33 5G Series Specifications (Expected)

Design and Durability

Oppo has revealed that the F33 series will focus heavily on durability. The phones will come with IP69K certification for dust and water resistance, which is higher than the usual IP67 or IP68 ratings seen in this segment. The handsets are also said to undergo a military-grade durability test suite, including extreme temperature, drop, and environmental stress testing.

The company says the phones will feature a 360-degree armour body with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, reinforced internal structure, and a thickened protective glass layer. The back panel is said to use a thicker polymer build for added strength. The Oppo F33 Pro 5G is expected to feature a flat frame, a flat back panel, and a rectangular rear camera module with a ring LED flash.

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G will be available in Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red colour options.

Display

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G is likely to feature a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display. Further display specifications have not been officially confirmed yet.

Performance, OS

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G is expected to run on a MediaTek 6360 Max chipset. It will ship with Oppo's ColorOS 16 user interface, which is based on Google's Android 16 mobile operating system.

Camera

Oppo has confirmed that the F33 Pro 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone will include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide front camera with a 100-degree field of view, autofocus support, and an f/2.0 aperture.

The handset will also support features such as Dual-View Video, Colourful Front Fill Light, Natural Light, Rim Light, Studio Light, and AI Portrait Glow.

Battery, Charging

The Oppo F33 series will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which the company claims can retain up to 80 percent capacity after 1,830 charge cycles. Oppo also says it uses a self-repairing electrolyte technology to maintain battery health over time. The phones will support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, along with reverse charging and bypass charging features.