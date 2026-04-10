Oppo A6s Pro is all set to launch in China next week. Oppo, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new A series smartphone in China on Thursday. It has also shared a poster on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the design details of the device. The Oppo A6s Pro is confirmed to come in at least two colour options. It is already available in select markets with a MediaTek Helio G100 MAX chipset and a 6.57-inch display. It has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Oppo A6s Pro Will Launch in China on April 14

The smartphone brand, via a post on Weibo, confirmed the arrival of the Oppo A6s Pro in China. The launch event will be held on April 14 at 2.30pm local time (12:00pm IST). It is currently up for pre-orders via Oppo's official website, JD.coma, Tmall and other e-commerce websites. Customers who pre-book the phone can get a free one-year extended warranty worth CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,000).

The teaser shows that Oppo A6s Pro will have a dual rear camera unit. It is confirmed to be offered in blue and silver colourways in the country; the latter has a dual-tone design.

Oppo A6s Pro Price, Specifications

Meanwhile, Oppo launched the Oppo A6s Pro in select markets last month, including Pakistan, where the phone is sold in Eclipse Blue and Lumina Forest colourways with a price tag of PKR 99,999 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Chinese variant of the Oppo A6s Pro is likely to be offered in similar colourways, with similar specifications, and it could also be similarly priced.

The Oppo A6s Pro has a 6.57-inch full-DH+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits peak brightness. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100 Max chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The handset has an IP69K-rated build for water and dust resistance. It has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Oppo A6s Pro has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset carries a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging.

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