Oppo Find X9s Pro is scheduled to be launched in China later this month, along with the flagship Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo A6s Pro, Oppo Enco Clip 2, and Oppo Watch X3 Mini. Nearly two weeks ahead of the handset's unveiling, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed the design of the upcoming Oppo Find X9s Pro, while also confirming its colour options, display size, and camera configuration. Additionally, the new Oppo Find X9 series phone is now available for pre-order in China via the company's online store. The listing of the handset also confirms its RAM and storage configurations. Moreover, the company has now confirmed that the phone will feature a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera system.

Oppo Find X9s Pro Design, Colour Options Confirmed

On Friday, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the Oppo Find X9s Pro will be launched in China in four colour options, dubbed Energetic Orange, Free White, Native Titanium, and Riding the Wind (translated from Chinese). In terms of design, the phone is confirmed to feature a square-shaped rear camera module, featuring three lenses and the Hasselblad branding.

The teaser also reveals the presence of an LED flash, next to the camera island. The Oppo Find X9s Pro will also sport a flat rear panel and a metal frame. The centred company branding will be placed at the bottom of the panel. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side might feature an unspecified button. Lastly, a USB Type-C port and the speaker will be featured on the bottom of the upcoming handset.

Separately, in a post on Weibo, the tech firm has confirmed it will be equipped with Hasselblad-tuned two 200-megapixel cameras on the back, along with the company's proprietary LUMO imaging system. Scheduled to launch on April 21, the Oppo Find X9s Pro is now confirmed to launch with a 6.3-inch display, surrounded by 1.1mm thick bezels.

On top of this, the smartphone is now available for pre-order in the country via the Oppo China online store. The listing of the Oppo Find X9s Pro on the company's website confirms that the handset will be sold in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options.

It will also be offered in a “Sun Yingsha's Dazzling Custom Edition”, which will have specially curated engravings of the phone's frame, along with Sun Yingsha's autograph and the unit number. The custom edition of the Oppo Find X9s Pro will only be available in the Riding the Wind colourway and 16GB + 512GB configuration.