Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X9s Pro Design, Camera Configuration and Other Key Details Revealed as Launch Date Approaches

Oppo Find X9s Pro Design, Camera Configuration and Other Key Details Revealed as Launch Date Approaches

Oppo Find X9s Pro is now available to pre-order in China via Oppo's online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 April 2026 12:26 IST
Oppo Find X9s Pro Design, Camera Configuration and Other Key Details Revealed as Launch Date Approaches

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9s Pro will feature a square-shaped rear camera island

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9s Pro will be offered in four colour options
  • Oppo Find X9s Pro will feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Oppo Find X9s Pro will ship with a hole punch display cutout
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9s Pro is scheduled to be launched in China later this month, along with the flagship Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo A6s Pro, Oppo Enco Clip 2, and Oppo Watch X3 Mini. Nearly two weeks ahead of the handset's unveiling, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed the design of the upcoming Oppo Find X9s Pro, while also confirming its colour options, display size, and camera configuration. Additionally, the new Oppo Find X9 series phone is now available for pre-order in China via the company's online store. The listing of the handset also confirms its RAM and storage configurations. Moreover, the company has now confirmed that the phone will feature a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera system.

Oppo Find X9s Pro Design, Colour Options Confirmed

On Friday, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the Oppo Find X9s Pro will be launched in China in four colour options, dubbed Energetic Orange, Free White, Native Titanium, and Riding the Wind (translated from Chinese). In terms of design, the phone is confirmed to feature a square-shaped rear camera module, featuring three lenses and the Hasselblad branding.

The teaser also reveals the presence of an LED flash, next to the camera island. The Oppo Find X9s Pro will also sport a flat rear panel and a metal frame. The centred company branding will be placed at the bottom of the panel. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side might feature an unspecified button. Lastly, a USB Type-C port and the speaker will be featured on the bottom of the upcoming handset.

Separately, in a post on Weibo, the tech firm has confirmed it will be equipped with Hasselblad-tuned two 200-megapixel cameras on the back, along with the company's proprietary LUMO imaging system. Scheduled to launch on April 21, the Oppo Find X9s Pro is now confirmed to launch with a 6.3-inch display, surrounded by 1.1mm thick bezels.

On top of this, the smartphone is now available for pre-order in the country via the Oppo China online store. The listing of the Oppo Find X9s Pro on the company's website confirms that the handset will be sold in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options.

It will also be offered in a “Sun Yingsha's Dazzling Custom Edition”, which will have specially curated engravings of the phone's frame, along with Sun Yingsha's autograph and the unit number. The custom edition of the Oppo Find X9s Pro will only be available in the Riding the Wind colourway and 16GB + 512GB configuration.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X9s Pro, Oppo Find X9s Pro Design, Oppo Find X9s Pro Specifications, Oppo Find X9s Pro Colourways, Oppo Find X9s Pro Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9s Pro Design, Camera Configuration and Other Key Details Revealed as Launch Date Approaches
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Main Wo Aur Fuji, Thaai Kizhavi, and More
  2. Google and Apple's Next Phones Could Feature Samsung's New OLED Panel
  3. Ai+ Nova Flip 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Main Camera: See Price
  4. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Details Confirmed as Other Features Leak Online
  5. Samsung Might Host Its Galaxy Z Fold 8 Launch Event in This City
  6. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Will Launch in India in These Colour Options
  7. Early Leak Suggests CMF Phone 3 Pro Could Ditch MediaTek for Snapdragon
  8. iQOO 16 Tipped to Launch With This Snapdragon Chip, Samsung Display
  9. Google Bug Leaks Gemini AI Data in Google Pay, Oyo; Millions at Risk
#Latest Stories
  1. Valve Reportedly Working on SteamGPT, an AI-Powered Tool for Steam Support and Counter-Strike 2 Anti-Cheat
  2. Oppo Find X9s Pro Design, Camera Configuration and Other Key Details Revealed as Launch Date Approaches
  3. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  4. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Confirmed as Regulatory Listing Reveals Other Key Features
  5. Google Pixel 11, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple’s Foldable Will Reportedly Feature OLED Panel Supplied By Samsung
  6. CMF Phone 3 Pro to Feature Snapdragon Chip and Bigger Battery With Faster Charging, Early Leak Suggests
  7. Apple Seeks Samsung South Korea’s Internal Records as App Store Practices Face DOJ Antitrust Scrutiny: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A06, A56, F17 Prices Tipped to Increase in India From April 10
  9. iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Feature Smaller Dynamic Island as Apple Tests Multiple Design Options
  10. Andromeda XXXVI Discovery Sheds Light on Dark Matter Rich Dwarf Galaxies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »