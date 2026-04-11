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Tu Yaa Main OTT Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav’s Survival Thriller Online

Tu Yaa Main is a Hindi survival thriller starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, now streaming on Netflix India.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 April 2026 14:24 IST
Tu Yaa Main OTT Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav’s Survival Thriller Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

It is currently available to watch on Netflix.

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Highlights
  • Tu Yaa Main is now streaming on Netflix India from April 10, 2026
  • Features Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in a high-stakes survival
  • Inspired by the Thai film The Pool with a unique influencer backdrop
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Tu Yaa Main is the debut project of Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav. It was released in the theatres on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day. Now, it is ready to come on the OTT. It is a Hindi-language movie that is about survival. This film has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It is a remake of the Thai movie The Pool. It is a story of a rapper and an influencer who belong to different social and economic backgrounds.

When and Where to Watch

It is currently available to watch on Netflix India from April 10, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Tu Yaa Main is a story about two influencers who come from different backgrounds. One from Naalasaupara, named Maruti, who is a rapper and another from a high-profile region, named Avani Shah, who makes influential videos. Both of them are quite different in their economic and social backgrounds. However, they meet in a collaboration to shoot a video for a getaway, and they end up in a very secluded area, where there is no one except them. They were in a swimming pool where the water suddenly vanished, and they saw a crocodile inside. Survival becomes important, and they have to forget their rivalries. now.

Cast and Crew

Tu Yaa Mai has been produced by Anand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vinod Bhanushali. It has been produced under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions with Getaway Films and Bhanushali Studios. It stars Adarsh Gourav and Shanay Kapoor in the main roles.

Reception

The movie got blended feedback from the audience and critics. It has an IMDb rating of 8.3 otu of 10.

 

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Further reading: Tu Yaa Main, imdb, netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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