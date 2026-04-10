Oppo has outlined the camera specifications of the upcoming Find X9 Ultra, highlighting upgrades across all lenses. It is set to boast dual 200-megapixel cameras backed by Hasselblad. An accidental listing of the handset on a certification website has also leaked some other key features of the handset. Notably, Oppo will launch the Find X9 Ultra simultaneously in both China and global markets. In China, the phone will be accompanied by the Oppo Find X9s Pro.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Features

The company revealed in an X post that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature a Hasselblad-branded 200-megapixel ultra-sensing main camera, with light intake claimed to rival that of a one-inch sensor. Oppo also claims a 10 percent improvement in light intake compared to its predecessor. The handset is expected to include a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, offering a focal length equivalent of 230mm. In addition, a 200-megapixel 3x telephoto sensor is said to be designed for portrait photography, with Oppo claiming a 36 percent increase in light intake.

For ultra-wide photography, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to feature a 50-megapixel sensor, with the company claiming a 56 percent improvement in light intake. Oppo also highlights a “new generation True Color Camera” system, which it claims delivers up to 43 percent greater light sensitivity. On the front, the smartphone is expected to carry a 50-megapixel large-sensor selfie camera, with Oppo claiming a 56 percent increase in pixel count.

Oppo has already confirmed that it will offer an external telephoto kit for the Find X9 Ultra, aimed at professional users. The company says the kit is a complete optical system with 16 precision optical elements, and will feature an all-metal build designed to align with Hasselblad's standards. An orange Quick button, previously teased by the company, is positioned at the bottom right and is expected to provide access to shortcuts or camera functions.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Key Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) spotted the Oppo Find X9 Ultra on China Telecom's database. In the now-deleted listing, the handset is said to sport a 6.78-inch (3,168 x 1,440 pixels) OLED display with a resolution. It may include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Earlier leaks have claimed that the handset will likely support a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It may house a 7,050mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Out of the box, it is likely to run Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

Opoo's Find X9 Ultra is expected to be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB variants. The top-end 16GB + 1TB model is also rumoured to support satellite connectivity. It may be available in Velvet Sand Canyon (orange), Earth Tundra (brown), and Polar Glacier (white) finishes. The 16GB + 1TB variant in the Earth Tundra finish may be bundled with a Hasselblad-branded “Explorer Master Kit.”

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to feature a Snap Key on the top-left edge, which is expected to enable access to AI Mind Space functions. The handset is also tipped to include an x-axis linear motor, dual stereo speakers, and an infrared blaster. It will likely meet IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water-resistant ratings. The handset could measure 163.04 x 76.91 x 9.15mm and weigh 238g.