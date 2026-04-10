Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Confirmed as Regulatory Listing Reveals Other Key Features

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Confirmed as Regulatory Listing Reveals Other Key Features

Oppo Find X9 Ultra will launch simultaneously in China and global markets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 April 2026 11:06 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Confirmed as Regulatory Listing Reveals Other Key Features

Photo Credit: X/@ZionsAnvin

Oppo Find X9 Ultra will sport a Hasselblad-tuned built-in 10x optical telephoto lens

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo will offer an external telephoto kit for pro users
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature dual 200-megapixel Hasselblad cameras
  • The phone may pack a 7,050mAh battery with fast charging
Advertisement

Oppo has outlined the camera specifications of the upcoming Find X9 Ultra, highlighting upgrades across all lenses. It is set to boast dual 200-megapixel cameras backed by Hasselblad. An accidental listing of the handset on a certification website has also leaked some other key features of the handset. Notably, Oppo will launch the Find X9 Ultra simultaneously in both China and global markets. In China, the phone will be accompanied by the Oppo Find X9s Pro.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Features

The company revealed in an X post that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature a Hasselblad-branded 200-megapixel ultra-sensing main camera, with light intake claimed to rival that of a one-inch sensor. Oppo also claims a 10 percent improvement in light intake compared to its predecessor. The handset is expected to include a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, offering a focal length equivalent of 230mm. In addition, a 200-megapixel 3x telephoto sensor is said to be designed for portrait photography, with Oppo claiming a 36 percent increase in light intake.

For ultra-wide photography, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to feature a 50-megapixel sensor, with the company claiming a 56 percent improvement in light intake. Oppo also highlights a “new generation True Color Camera” system, which it claims delivers up to 43 percent greater light sensitivity. On the front, the smartphone is expected to carry a 50-megapixel large-sensor selfie camera, with Oppo claiming a 56 percent increase in pixel count.

Oppo has already confirmed that it will offer an external telephoto kit for the Find X9 Ultra, aimed at professional users. The company says the kit is a complete optical system with 16 precision optical elements, and will feature an all-metal build designed to align with Hasselblad's standards. An orange Quick button, previously teased by the company, is positioned at the bottom right and is expected to provide access to shortcuts or camera functions.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Key Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) spotted the Oppo Find X9 Ultra on China Telecom's database. In the now-deleted listing, the handset is said to sport a 6.78-inch (3,168 x 1,440 pixels) OLED display with a resolution. It may include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Earlier leaks have claimed that the handset will likely support a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It may house a 7,050mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Out of the box, it is likely to run Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

Opoo's Find X9 Ultra is expected to be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB variants. The top-end 16GB + 1TB model is also rumoured to support satellite connectivity. It may be available in Velvet Sand Canyon (orange), Earth Tundra (brown), and Polar Glacier (white) finishes. The 16GB + 1TB variant in the Earth Tundra finish may be bundled with a Hasselblad-branded “Explorer Master Kit.”

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to feature a Snap Key on the top-left edge, which is expected to enable access to AI Mind Space functions. The handset is also tipped to include an x-axis linear motor, dual stereo speakers, and an infrared blaster. It will likely meet IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water-resistant ratings. The handset could measure 163.04 x 76.91 x 9.15mm and weigh 238g.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Design, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Colour Options, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Features, Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 11, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple’s Foldable Will Reportedly Feature OLED Panel Supplied By Samsung

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Confirmed as Regulatory Listing Reveals Other Key Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Main Wo Aur Fuji, Thaai Kizhavi, and More
  2. Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra Launched in India Alongside Ai+ Nova 2: See Prices
  3. Apple Could Shrink Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro, Claims Tipster
  4. Sony Xperia 1 VIII Leak Shows Colourways and Revamped Camera Layout
  5. iQOO 16 Tipped to Launch With This Snapdragon Chip, Samsung Display
  6. Samsung Could Again Hike Prices of These Smartphones in India
  7. OnePlus Nord 6 With 9,000mAh Battery Is Now Available to Purchase in India
  8. Google and Apple's Next Phones Could Feature Samsung's New OLED Panel
  9. Early Leak Suggests CMF Phone 3 Pro Could Ditch MediaTek for Snapdragon
  10. How to Use Gemma 4 on Android and iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide
#Latest Stories
  1. Valve Reportedly Working on SteamGPT, an AI-Powered Tool for Steam Support and Counter-Strike 2 Anti-Cheat
  2. Oppo Find X9s Pro Design, Camera Configuration and Other Key Details Revealed as Launch Date Approaches
  3. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  4. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Confirmed as Regulatory Listing Reveals Other Key Features
  5. Google Pixel 11, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple’s Foldable Will Reportedly Feature OLED Panel Supplied By Samsung
  6. CMF Phone 3 Pro to Feature Snapdragon Chip and Bigger Battery With Faster Charging, Early Leak Suggests
  7. Apple Seeks Samsung South Korea’s Internal Records as App Store Practices Face DOJ Antitrust Scrutiny: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A06, A56, F17 Prices Tipped to Increase in India From April 10
  9. iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Feature Smaller Dynamic Island as Apple Tests Multiple Design Options
  10. Andromeda XXXVI Discovery Sheds Light on Dark Matter Rich Dwarf Galaxies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »