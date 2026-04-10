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Apple Took Top Spot as Global Smartphone Shipments Fell 6 Percent YoY in Q1 2026: Counterpoint

For the first time, Apple led the global smartphone market in the first quarter of a year, with a 21 percent market share.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 April 2026 19:46 IST
Apple Took Top Spot as Global Smartphone Shipments Fell 6 Percent YoY in Q1 2026: Counterpoint

Xiaomi retained third place with a 12 percent share

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Highlights
  • Apple led the global smartphone market for the first time in Q1 2026
  • Samsung stood in the second position with 20 percent market share
  • Xiaomi retained third place with a 12 percent share
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Global smartphone shipments saw a 6 percent year-over-year (YoY) decline in Q1 2026, as per a new report by Counterpoint Research. The shortage of DRAM and NAND memory components and weaker demand are considered to be the reasons for the downturn. Despite the overall market contraction, Apple led the global smartphone shipment with 21 percent market share, driven by the sale of iPhone 17. Samsung came in second place, while Xiaomi retained third place. Chinese brands Oppo and Vivo held fourth and fifth positions.

Global Smartphone Market Contracts in Q1 2026

As per Counterpoint Research's preliminary Market Monitor report, global smartphone shipments fell 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of this year due to a shortage of memory components and weaker demand. The report notes that while some regions remained relatively stable, overall market sentiment stayed cautious. Brands have adjusted pricing and production strategies by delaying launches and products. Consumers held back on discretionary purchases amid tensions in the Middle East.

The report notes that Apple led the global smartphone market, with a 21 percent market share and 5 percent YoY growth.  This is the first time that the iPhone maker had the biggest market share in the first quarter of a year. Strong demand for the iPhone 17, trade-in programmes, and growth in key Asia-Pacific markets, including India, helped the iPhone maker to register strong growth.

With a 20 percent market share, Samsung was in second position in the previous quarter. The brand, however, saw a 6 percent decline due to weaker mass-market demand and the delayed launch of the Galaxy S26 family. The report notes that the early momentum for the lineup is strong, with the Galaxy S26 Ultra variant seeing the highest traction.

Xiaomi retained third place with a 12 percent share, but the company's market share declined amidst the ongoing memory shortage. The report states that the focus on the price-sensitive entry-level segment affected the brand. The premium segment is strong, as the Xiaomi 17 series is performing well in China.

On the other hand, Oppo and Vivo held fourth and fifth positions, with 11 percent and 8 percent market share, respectively. Vivo registered growth in India despite a slight decline. The report states that Oppo saw strong performance in the entry-level segment with the Oppo A5 series, while the Oppo Find N5 was well received in the market.

Counterpoint says Google and Nothing posted significant 14 percent YoY and 25 percent YoY growth, respectively. Counterpoint suggests the outlook for 2026 remains weak due to ongoing memory shortages. The market research firm expects the memory crunch to last until late 2027. The report says brands will rely on software, ecosystem expansion and services for growth in the coming quarters.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
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Further reading: Apple, Google, Vivo, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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