Global smartphone shipments saw a 6 percent year-over-year (YoY) decline in Q1 2026, as per a new report by Counterpoint Research. The shortage of DRAM and NAND memory components and weaker demand are considered to be the reasons for the downturn. Despite the overall market contraction, Apple led the global smartphone shipment with 21 percent market share, driven by the sale of iPhone 17. Samsung came in second place, while Xiaomi retained third place. Chinese brands Oppo and Vivo held fourth and fifth positions.

Global Smartphone Market Contracts in Q1 2026

As per Counterpoint Research's preliminary Market Monitor report, global smartphone shipments fell 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of this year due to a shortage of memory components and weaker demand. The report notes that while some regions remained relatively stable, overall market sentiment stayed cautious. Brands have adjusted pricing and production strategies by delaying launches and products. Consumers held back on discretionary purchases amid tensions in the Middle East.

The report notes that Apple led the global smartphone market, with a 21 percent market share and 5 percent YoY growth. This is the first time that the iPhone maker had the biggest market share in the first quarter of a year. Strong demand for the iPhone 17, trade-in programmes, and growth in key Asia-Pacific markets, including India, helped the iPhone maker to register strong growth.

With a 20 percent market share, Samsung was in second position in the previous quarter. The brand, however, saw a 6 percent decline due to weaker mass-market demand and the delayed launch of the Galaxy S26 family. The report notes that the early momentum for the lineup is strong, with the Galaxy S26 Ultra variant seeing the highest traction.

Xiaomi retained third place with a 12 percent share, but the company's market share declined amidst the ongoing memory shortage. The report states that the focus on the price-sensitive entry-level segment affected the brand. The premium segment is strong, as the Xiaomi 17 series is performing well in China.

On the other hand, Oppo and Vivo held fourth and fifth positions, with 11 percent and 8 percent market share, respectively. Vivo registered growth in India despite a slight decline. The report states that Oppo saw strong performance in the entry-level segment with the Oppo A5 series, while the Oppo Find N5 was well received in the market.

Counterpoint says Google and Nothing posted significant 14 percent YoY and 25 percent YoY growth, respectively. Counterpoint suggests the outlook for 2026 remains weak due to ongoing memory shortages. The market research firm expects the memory crunch to last until late 2027. The report says brands will rely on software, ecosystem expansion and services for growth in the coming quarters.