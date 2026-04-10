There is a range of compact printers available in India that are well-suited for students. Wireless printers, in particular, are the best choice for both school and college use as they can be placed anywhere in a hostel room or study room and can be taken away when not in use. Students of professional courses or researchers who need more functionality can buy the all-in-one printers. These devices combine printing, scanning, and copying into a single unit. Some advanced models offer faxing as well. Before selecting a printer, it's very important to consider its consumables. Some models are bundled with Ink and toner cartridges, so choosing those models will help to save cost over time.

Here we have listed the best laser printers available in India for students. We have selected the reliable models from brands like HP, Canon, and Brother in this list. Readers can compare features, specifications, and pricing to select the printer that best suits their needs.

HP 323dnw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer

Instead of going to a café or library, students can buy the HP 323dnw Wi-Fi laser printer for their printing needs. This machine offers print, scan, and copy features, making it a versatile option for students who need to handle more paperwork. The automatic duplex printing feature available in this model helps users save costs by automatically printing two-sided. Different media sizes like A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), and oficio are supported in this mode. It can handle envelopes such as DL and C5.

For connectivity, the HP 323dnw has Wi-Fi and USB 2.0. It includes an 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge and has a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute. The printer includes a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray.

HP 323dnw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer Price in India

The HP 323dnw is priced at Rs. 21,499 in India.

HP 323sdnw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer

The HP Laser MFP 323sdnw is another monochrome all-in-one laser printer which can be considered for students. This model also offers printing, scanning, and copying functions. You will get a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute in this model. It also offers automatic duplex printing, allowing students to print their double-sided assignments and research papers. It has an automatic document feeder (ADF).

HP claims that the HP Laser MFP 323sdnw can provide a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages, with a recommended usage range of 300 to 2,300 pages. On the connectivity front, there is Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet, and USB options. It supports mobile printing via the HP app, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria. This model features a 250-sheet input tray. It has 256MB of memory.

HP 323sdnw Price in India

The HP 323sdnw is currently available for Rs. 24,499.

Canon MF3010

The Canon MF3010 is a suitable option for students who are looking for a printer without cutting into their book budget. This compact machine can be used for printing, scanning, and copying needs. It has a print speed of up to 18 pages per minute and offers a maximum print resolution of 600x600 dpi. The flatbed scanner also offers a resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi.

For connectivity, the MF3010 supports USB 2.0. It supports Windows 11/10/8.1, macOS, and Linux systems. The printer supports different media sizes like A4, B5, A5, Legal, and Letter. It features a 150-sheet A4 input tray. The Canon MF3010 uses Canon's Cartridge 725 toner.

Canon MF3010 Price in India

The Canon MF3010 is currently listed for Rs. 18,398. It is offered in a Black shade.

HP 323d

The HP 323d is a monochrome laser all-in-one printer designed for students that offers printing, scanning, and copying in a single device. Like other models in the lineup, it has Wi-Fi connectivity along with high-speed USB 2.0 support. It is equipped with the HP 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge. HP says this model can deliver print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute.

The HP 323d supports automatic duplex printing. Students can control the printer through an LCD panel. It boasts 256MB of memory and includes a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. It supports different media sizes like A4, A5, B5 (JIS), Oficio, and envelopes like DL and C5.

HP 323d Price in India

The HP 323d can be grabbed for Rs. 19,499 in India. It is available in a black finish.

Brother DCP-L2541DW

Brother DCP-L2541DW is a monochrome laser printer that works well for college students. It has print, scan, and copy capabilities and delivers up to 30 pages per minute printing speed. The maximum print resolution offered by this model is 600x600 dpi.

The Brother DCP-L2541DW features the TN-2365 toner cartridge. It has automatic two-sided printing as well. For connectivity, the printer offers Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB options. Students can do mobile printing from their Android and iOS devices. Media sizes like A4, Letter, A5, A5, A6, and Executive are supported in this model. It has a 250-sheet input tray.

Brother DCP-L2541DW Price in India

The Brother DCP-L2541DW is priced at Rs. 23,599. It is available in a Black colourway.

FAQs

1. What functions does the HP 323dnw support?

The HP 323dnw supports printing, scanning, and copying.

2. What is the price of Canon MF3010?

Canon MF3010 is currently listed for Rs. 18,398.

3. What is the printing speed of the HP 323d?

The HP 323d print up to 30 pages per minute.

4. Can HP 323sdnw work with mobile devices?

HP 323sdnw supports mobile printing via the HP app, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria.