Poco F6 Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Poco F6!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 May 2024 10:40 IST
Poco F6 Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More
Highlights
  • The Poco F6 will launch in India on May 23, 2024
  • It will be India's smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  • The Poco F6 will feature 90W fast charging support
Poco is gearing up to launch its flagship product in India on May 23, 2024. Dubbed the Poco F6, the upcoming smartphone is already the talk of the town. It will be the first handset in India to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. Apart from this, the handset also packs a punch in other departments with a premium design, 1.5K AMOLED display, dual stereo speakers, Sony dual-camera setup, and more. 

So, if you are looking to buy the device and want to know full information about the Poco F6, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss the expected price in India, features, specifications, and more of the upcoming Poco F6. So, without further ado, let's get started. 

Poco F6 India Launch Details

Poco has confirmed that it will launch the Poco F6 smartphone in India on May 23, 2024. The launch event will start at 4:30 PM IST, and you can watch the live stream on the company's official YouTube channel. Moreover, you can also get real-time updates from the company's official social media channels. 

Poco F6 Expected Price in India and Sale Date

At the time of writing, no information is available regarding the price tag of the Poco F6. However, if we consider the previous generation Poco F5 launch price, then it would make sense for the latest smartphone to be priced around Rs 30,000 or above in the country. As usual, multiple variants will be available, though the full details will be unveiled only during the launch event. 

As far as the sale is concerned, the upcoming smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart. The sale date can be expected to start within a week of the launch. 

Poco F6 Expected Features and Specifications

Here's everything you need to know about the latest Poco F6 smartphone: 

Design

Poco has already teased the design of its upcoming Poco F6. The phone will be available in two colour options, Titanium and Black. It will offer a flat-frame design, which is also present in other recently launched Poco phones.

3 Poco F6 design

The rear panel also features large camera modules and a shiny texture. The front panel features a punch-hole cutout at the top center. The volume controls and power on/off buttons are placed on the right side. 

Display

6 Poco F6 display

On the display front, the Poco F6 will feature a 1.5K AMOLED display. The company claims that the screen will feature 2,400nits of peak brightness alongside a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Moreover, the display also supports HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision, which will make it a good device for multimedia consumption. 

Performance and OS

Interestingly, the Poco F6 will be India's smartphone powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The brand has also revealed that the phone will pack LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. One could expect it to feature up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

2 Poco F6 Performance

Moreover, the device also comes with a Poco Iceloop System that offers a 48000mm2 heat dissipation area for better cooling. The brand claims that it is three times better than the conventional VC cooling system. 

For software, the smartphone will also be the first to feature Xiaomi HyperOS out-of-the-box, based on the Android 14 operating system.

Cameras 

5 Poco F6 Camera

The company has confirmed that the Poco F6 will feature dual Sony cameras on the rear. The phone will feature a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor with OIS and EIS support. Moreover, the smartphone is reported to feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the handset is reported to pack a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. The device will also support 4K video recording at 60fps.

Battery and Other Details

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and will come with 90W fast charging support. It also features Dolby Atmos for better audio, dual stereo speakers, NFC, Bluetooth, GPS, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. 

Further reading: Poco F6 5G, Poco F6 5G India launch, Poco F6 5G specifications, Poco F6 features, Poco F6 launch date in india, Poco F6 news, Poco

Further reading: Poco F6 5G, Poco F6 5G India launch, Poco F6 5G specifications, Poco F6 features, Poco F6 launch date in india, Poco F6 news, Poco
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop Introduced As Company’s First Copilot+ PCs: Price, Features
Honor Magic Foldable Phone India Launch Teased by HTech CEO Madhav Sheth

