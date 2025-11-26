Poco introduced the Poco F8 Ultra in global markets early today as an affordable flagship. The new handset runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and features a large 6.9-inch OLED display. Aimed at taking on premium Android flagships, the Poco F8 Ultra offers a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 6,500mAh battery with support for both wired and wireless charging. The Poco F8 Ultra is positioned as a strong rival to devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in the Android smartphone space.

Both the Poco F8 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra share a few features, such as similar screen sizes, IP-rated build, and software update policies. However, the Poco F8 Ultra stands out with its larger battery. What else gives the Poco F8 Ultra an edge over the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and which among the two offers a better value for money? Here's a quick comparison to help you decide which flagship is a better choice

Poco F8 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price

The Poco F8 Ultra comes at nearly half the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Its price starts at $729 (roughly Rs. 65,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage variant is priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 71,300). It is available in Black and Denim Blue colourways.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched in January this year with a price tag of Rs. 1,29,999 for the base 256GB storage model. The 512GB variant costs Rs. 1,41,999, while the 1TB storage option is priced at Rs. 1,65,999. All models offer 12GB RAM as standard. It is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Black and Titanium Whitesilver shades. Buyers shopping online can get the device in online exclusive shades — Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Pinkgold and Titanium Jadegreen.

Poco has yet to reveal the India-specific pricing for the F8 Ultra, making direct comparisons difficult. However, based on global pricing, it's likely the phone will launch in India under Rs. 80,000, significantly less than the starting price of Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Poco F8 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Display, Software

Both Poco F8 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra offer similar screen sizes. The former has a 6.9-inch (1,200×2,608 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has Poco Shield Glass coating. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X quad HD+(1,440x3,120 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Armour 2 protection.

Poco F8 Ultra

Photo Credit: Poco

Both phones promise long-term software support. The Poco F8 Ultra runs on HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, and is confirmed to receive four years of Android OS upgrades along with six years of security patches.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched earlier this year with One UI 7 based on Android 15, and includes Galaxy AI features. Samsung is offering seven years of Android OS and security updates for the device, and it is currently one of the longest-supported Android smartphones on the market.

Poco F8 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Chipset

One of the key features of the Poco F8 Ultra is its chipset. It is equipped with Qualcomm's latest 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra uses a custom-made Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, specially designed for Samsung devices. It comes with 12GB of RAM and offers up to 1TB of onboard storage.

Both devices offer similar powerful chipsets, but the Poco F8 Ultra has a slight edge in RAM, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra leads in storage capacity.

Poco F8 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Rear and Selfie Camera

The Poco F8 Ultra has a triple rear camera unit consisting of a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom capability, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra takes the lead with an advanced quad-camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel main sensor with 2x in-sensor zoom and OIS. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an additional 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

For selfies and video chats, the Poco F8 Ultra has a 32-megapixel sensor. The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 12-megapixel sensor at the front.

Poco F8 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Battery

In terms of battery and charging speed, the Poco F8 Ultra clearly has the upper hand over the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It packs a 6,500mAh battery, significantly larger than the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 5,000mAh unit. The Poco smartphone also supports 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging. It is said to deliver up to 15.14 hours of continuous usage on a single charge.

In comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare.

Poco F8 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Connectivity

Both the Poco F8 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra share an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water. In terms of connectivity, both support 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and feature ultrasonic fingerprint scanners. The Poco F8 Ultra has Bluetooth 6.0, compared to Bluetooth 5.4 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Poco F8 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are quite similar in size and weight. The Poco F8 Ultra measures 163.33x77.82x7.9mm and weighs around 218g. The Galaxy S25 Ultra measures 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm and weighs around 218g.

Which One Should You Buy?

The Poco F8 Ultra provides a large battery and decent hardware specifications without breaking the bank. The Poco smartphone outshines the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Bluetooth technology and fast charging features. The Poco F8 Ultra is a great choice if you want strong performance at a more affordable price tag. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is positioned as a flagship device with top-tier cameras and software update policy. If you are a smartphone photography lover, then the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the right choice.

FAQs

Q. What are the colour options of the Poco F8 Ultra?

The Poco F8 Ultra is sold in Black and Denim Blue shades.

Q. Which chipset powers the Poco F8 Ultra?

Poco F8 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

Q. What is the battery capacity of Poco F8 Ultra?

Poco F8 Ultra has a 6,500mAh battery.

Q. How many rear camera sensors are available in Poco F8 Ultra?

Poco F8 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors.

Q. What is the display of the Poco F8 Ultra?

The Poco F8 Ultra boasts a 6.9-inch (1,200×2,608 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.