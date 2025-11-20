Technology News
Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Display Size Revealed; Colour Options Confirmed

Poco F8 Ultra will be offered in Black and Denim Blue colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2025 14:23 IST
Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Display Size Revealed; Colour Options Confirmed

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F8 Ultra will house a 6,500mAh battery

Highlights
  • Poco F8 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra will launch on November 26
  • The Ultra model is set to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor
Poco F8 series is all set to launch on November 26. Ahead of the official reveal, the Xiaomi sub-brand has shared new teasers confirming the display details and colour options of the Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra. The Pro model is teased to be available in three shades, while the Ultra variant will be offered in two shades. The Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro will pack 6,500mAh and 6,210mAh battery units, respectively. They are confirmed to feature Bose-tuned speakers.

Poco F8 Series Specifications Teased 

Shortly after confirming the battery capacity of the Poco F8 series, the company has now revealed their display sizes. The Poco F8 Pro is confirmed to feature a 6.59-inch screen, while the Poco F8 Ultra will have a 6.9-inch panel.

The Poco F8 Ultra will be launched in Black and Denim Blue colour options. The Denim Blue variant has a textured back panel with third-generation nano-tech material, while the Black variant has glass fibre. The Poco F8 Pro is shown in Black, Silver and Blue colours. The Ultra model is also confirmed to feature a 5x telephoto camera.

Poco has already confirmed that the global debut of the Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra will take place on November 26 at 4pm in Bali (1:30pm IST). The Poco F8 Ultra is set to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with the VisionBoost D8 chip for enhanced AI performance, while the F8 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Both models will include speakers tuned by Bose.

Battery-wise, the Poco F8 Ultra will house a 6,500mAh unit, while the Poco F8 Pro will pack a 6,210mAh battery. Charging speed details remain under wraps for now.

The Poco F8 Ultra and F8 Pro are expected to be rebranded versions of the Redmi K90 Pro Max and Redmi K90, respectively. The Ultra model is rumoured to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It is tipped to feature a  32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone could include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It is likely to boast a metal middle frame and an IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build.

 

Further reading: Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Pro Specifications, Poco F8 Ultra Specifications, Poco F8 Ultra Series, Poco
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
