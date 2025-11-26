Technology News
Poco F8 Series Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More

Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro will be available in global markets via the company's website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 November 2025 07:00 IST
Poco F8 Series Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F8 Ultra will be powered a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

Highlights
  • Poco F8 Ultra will be launched in two colourways
  • Poco F8 Pro is teased to sport a 6.59-inch display
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Poco F8 series, which will include the Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro, will be launched by the Chinese tech firm in global markets later today, during its November 2025 event in Bali. The company has also announced that the unveiling of the smartphones will be accompanied by the debut of two tablets as well. Dubbed Poco Pad X1 and Pad M1, the firm recently revealed their key specifications. While their arrival in India is yet to be announced, globally, the two Poco F8 series phones will be available via the company website.

The launch of the Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro is only a few hours away. Hence, here is everything you need to know about the two smartphones, like their expected price, features, and specifications.

Poco F8 Series Launch Event Timing: How to Watch

The Xiaomi sub-brand will host its November 2025 global launch event on Wednesday in Indonesia's Bali at 4pm (1:30pm IST). The event will see the unveiling of a number of devices, including the Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Pro, Poco Pad X1, and Poco Pad M1.

You can watch the live stream of the Poco F8 series launch event on Poco Global's YouTube channel. The event will also be livestreamed on the company website.

Poco F8 Series Price, Availability (Expected)

While the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm the pricing of the two upcoming handsets, the same has surfaced online in India. However, since these are rumoured prices, one should read them with a pinch of salt.

Poco F8 Ultra price is expected to be set at Rs. 41,999 in India for the 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage configuration, according to Cashify. On the other hand, the Poco F8 Pro might be priced at Rs. 38,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage model.

Recently, the company confirmed that the Poco F8 Ultra will be offered in Black and Denim Blue colourways. Meanwhile, the Poco F8 Pro will be available globally in Black, Silver and Blue colour options.

Poco F8 Series Features, Specifications (Expected)

Poco has been teasing the features and design of the upcoming F8 series for a while now. The Poco F8 Pro is confirmed to sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Poco HyperRGB support, and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

Qualcomm's flagship chipset from last year, the octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, will power the upcoming smartphone. The Poco F8 Pro will pack a 6,210mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge wired fast charging support.

For optics, the Poco F8 Pro will carry a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2.5x zoom capability. It is teased to ship with eSIM support. It is claimed to offer IP68-rated dust and water resistance, too.

Both Poco F8 series handsets will be launched with Sound by Bose tuning. The Poco F8 Ultra is confirmed to be equipped with a 6.9-inch display. It will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with a VisionBoost D8 chip for offering “AI Super Resolution”. It will ship with a 6,500mAh battery. The handset is teased to sport a 5x telephoto camera, too.

Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Price, Poco F8 Pro Price, Poco F8 Ultra Launch, Poco F8 Pro Launch, Poco F8 Ultra Specifications, Poco F8 Pro Specifications, Poco
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
