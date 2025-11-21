Technology News
Poco Pad X1 Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chip

Poco Pad X1 will launch globally alongside the Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 November 2025 11:19 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco Pad X1 is teased to feature a square rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Poco Pad X1 is teased to sport a dual rear camera unit
  • Poco Pad X1 will be offered in at least two colourways
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Poco Pad X1 will be launched globally during the company's upcoming event in Bali, the Chinese tech firm announced on Friday. The Xiaomi sub-brand has also revealed a few specifications of the new tablet. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chip. The Poco Pad X1 will sport a 3.2K resolution display, surrounded by relatively thick bezels. The Chinese company will also unveil the upcoming Poco F8 series, which comprises the Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro, on the same day.

Poco Pad X1 to Launch Alongside Poco F8 Series

In a post on X, the China-based tech firm announced that it will launch a new tablet, dubbed Poco Pad X1, on November 26 in Indonesia's Bali. This is the same day on which the tech firm will also unveil its Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro, its latest performance focused smartphones. The company is marketing the tablet with the tagline “Powerfully Slim”, hinting that it might offer decent performance while being light.

As part of the launch date announcement, the company has also revealed the key specifications of the upcoming tablet. The Poco Pad X1 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. Moreover, it is teased to be equipped with a 3.2K resolution display, which will deliver up to 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet will also carry a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a square module. It will be offered in at least black and blue colourways.

The Poco Pad X1 will also support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It will feature pogo pins at the back, which could be used for connecting it to a keyboard. In terms of design, the Poco Pad X1 will get a power button on the top, placed next to a microphone. On the bottom, it might feature another button, the functionality of which is currently unknown. The dual speaker grilles appear at the bottom, too. Other details about the tablet are expected to be announced in the coming days.

It appears that the Xiaomi sub brand is planning to expand its tablet portfolio, as recently, the Poco Pad M1 reportedly appeared on the TDRA Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority) website. Later, its specifications and prices also surfaced online. The Poco Pad M1 is said to feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage. It might ship with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Pad M1 is tipped to pack a 12,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 Date Announced; Will Offer Discounts on Smartphones, Laptops, and More
