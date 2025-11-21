Poco Pad M1 will be launch in global markets next week, the company confirmed on Friday. The tablet's key specifications, including its battery capacity and display features, have also been revealed by the firm. This comes shortly after the smartphone maker announced that it will unveil the Poco Pad X1 alongside the performance-focussed Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro handsets. Recently, various features of the Poco Pad M1 surfaced online, hinting that it might be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series SoC.

The upcoming Poco Pad M1 will be launched globally on November 26 at 4pm in Bali (1:30pm IST), according to the company website. The launch event will also see the debut of the Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro. The company will also unveil the Poco Pad X1 on the same day.

Poco Pad M1 will carry a single rear camera unit

As per the company website, the Poco Pad M1 will pack a 12,000mAh battery. It will be equipped with a 12.1-inch display with 2.5K resolution and up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. It will be offered in at least a blue colourway. The Pad M1 will carry a single rear camera unit, paired with an LED flash, and housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. Other details about the upcoming tablet are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

As previously mentioned, the key specifications and price of the Poco Pad M1 recently surfaced online. Its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to cost EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 36,000). The tablet is tipped to feature an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Pad M1 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The Poco Pad M1 might run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2. It could also support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB 2.0 connectivity. Poco's new tablet could ship with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It might also support 33W wired fast charging.