OnePlus 15 is the latest flagship Android smartphone to launch in India, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chip. The new offering takes on top-tier Android rivals and even premium devices like Apple's iPhone 17. What sets the OnePlus 15 apart are its gaming-focused features, fast charging capability and large battery for extended use. The OnePlus 15 offers a larger, faster display and higher water and dust protection ratings. The iPhone 17, meanwhile, has a thin build with Apple's ProMotion technology and an in-house chipset.

Here's a quick comparison of the OnePlus 15 and the iPhone 17, based on their prices in India, specifications, and features.

OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17: Price in India

The OnePlus 15 is priced at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB of RAM + 512GB onboard storage variant is priced at Rs. 75,999. You can get it in Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet colour options

The iPhone 17 is available in two storage variants with an initial price tag of Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 1,02,900. It is available in Black, Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage and White colourways.

OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17: Display, OS

The OnePlus 15 runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. It features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. T

The iPhone 17, on the other hand, arrived with iOS 26. It has a relatively smaller 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology, always-on support and Ceramic Shield 2 coating. The display will provide a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.

The OnePlus 15 is IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K rated for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 17 has an IP68-rated build.

OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17: Chipset, Battery

The OnePlus 15 is India's first smartphone to launch with Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset with 2 performance cores and six efficiency cores, reaching speeds up to 4.608GHz. In comparison, the iPhone 17 is powered by Apple's in-house A19 Bionic chip. Both phones pack up to 512GB of storage.

The OnePlus 15 boasts a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery. It supports 120W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. Apple doesn't disclose the battery capacity of its iPhone models, but the iPhone 17 is promised to deliver up to 30 hours of video playback and 27 hours of streaming on a single charge. It supports MagSafe, Qi, and Qi2 wireless charging, along with fast charging via a 40W or higher adapter.

OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17: Cameras, Dimensions

On the rear, the OnePlus 15 has a triple camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary camera with 24mm focal length, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and 7x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel OV50D ultrawide camera with a 116-degree field of view. The iPhone 17's rear camera unit includes a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

On the front, the OnePlus 15 is equipped with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera, while the iPhone 17 has an 18-megapixel selfie shooter.

Both the OnePlus 15 and the iPhone 17 offer 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity options. The former offers various artificial intelligence features, like Plus Mind, Google's Gemini AI, among others, while the iPhone 17 has Apple's Intelligence suite of AI features.

The OnePlus 15 is larger and heavier, with about 161.4 x 76.7 x 8.2mm dimensions and 215g weight. In contrast, the iPhone 17 is more compact and lightweight as it measures 149.6x71.5x7.95mm and weighs 177 grams.

OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17: Which One Should You Buy?

Your purchasing decision should come down to your budget, priorities, and platform preference. If you want iOS, long-term software support, integration with other Apple devices, a compact build, and reliable privacy and camera performance, the iPhone 17 is the right choice. If you're an Android user looking for a larger display smartphone with a faster refresh rate, quicker charging, and a larger battery for extended usage, then the OnePlus 15 offers excellent value.

FAQs

Q. What are the colour options of the OnePlus 15?

The OnePlus 15 is available in three colours: Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet.

Q. Which chipset powers the OnePlus 15?

The OnePlus 15 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

Q. What is the battery capacity of the OnePlus 15?

The OnePlus 15 has a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery.