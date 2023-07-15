Technology News
Some fantastic bargains await, if you don't mind taking a chance on refurbished products.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 July 2023 22:23 IST
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 has dual cameras and a small outer display

Highlights
  • Amazon sells renewed products with a six-month seller warranty
  • Expect some minor cosmetic damage and generic packaging
  • This is a chance to own some premium products at very low prices

Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sale has some great offers on renewed or refurbished gadgets. You might be skeptical about using a renewed or refurbished product, especially one that's very expensive. These have been previously used by other people, but rather than just being sold second-hand as is, they're returned to the original manufacturer or a third party who swaps out damaged or deteriorated parts and makes sure that the products are working well before they're allowed to hit the market again. These intermediaries are responsible for fixing issues such as ageing batteries and worn-out components. You also have some assurance that hygiene has been taken care of. You might receive a renewed smartphone with a generic charger, or a pair of earphones with fresh pads, for example.

There might still be signs of previous wear and tear, and you won't get the full original warranty. However, you can score some pretty neat products at incredible prices. Amazon is one of the biggest names in retail, so there's a higher level of assurance when purchasing renewed devices. Coupled with the huge discounts and offers that the site offers during its Prime Day sale, you stand to score some serious bargains. Here are some of the best deals on renewed devices that we've found.

Renewed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

One of the most premium and eye-catching phones around, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 isn't very old and has most of the features and appeal of its successor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This renewed version is selling for about half its original launch price and that makes it especially tempting. Multiple variants are available during the Prime Day sale, and the one linked here has a cream finish, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The 6.7-inch interior display can fold down so the phone itself is compact and stylish. You'll get a charger and cable, plus a six-month seller warranty.

Buy now at: Rs. 40,948 (MRP: Rs. 95,999)

Renewed Lenovo ThinkPad T480

This laptop is quite old, but the well-regarded ThinkPad brand is all about durability, and the extremely low price definitely helps make this seem like an option worth exploring. The 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U CPU should be good enough for everyday tasks even today, and you also get 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. One surprise is that the 14-inch full-HD panel is actually a touchscreen for added flexibility. This is meant to be a business laptop and so you get the standard ThinkPad keyboard, plenty of full-sized ports, and even the trademark red Trackpoint with physical buttons. You get a six-month pan-India warranty and the listing promises that units have been professionally inspected and tested.

Buy now at: Rs. 23,999 (MRP: Rs. 89,999)

Renewed Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi's Redmi Note series is popular for the balance of features and performance you can get without breaking the bank. The Redmi Note 11 is a bit over a year old, which isn't long at all for a smartphone these days. Its specifications and features are still competitive today, including its Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-megapixel primary rear camera, and 5,000mAh battery. This unit has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 6.43-inch display has a full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. This model should be eligible for software updates so you'll get the latest version of MIUI. Buying a renewed unit gets you a reasonable price reduction.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,359 (MRP: Rs. 13,499)

Renewed Asus ROG Phone 3

If you're looking for a phone that can run games at their highest settings for extended periods of time, the Asus ROG Phone series has very little competition these days. The ROG Phone 3 is now several years old but its specifications are good enough to keep up, and the price is reasonable. This former flagship features a Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 6.59-inch 144Hz HDR 10+ AMOLED display. There's a 6,000mAh battery and a second USB Type-C port on the side so you can plug this phone in while gaming without a cord getting in the way. No other phone at this price has RGB LED accents or ultrasonic AirTrigger buttons that let you play like you're holding a console game controller.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,999

Renewed Digitek DRL 12C 12-inch LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand

There's not a lot that can go wrong with an LED light ring. These have become popular not only with content creators and vloggers, but also people who now work from home and need to look good on video calls all the time. This ring light has a 12-inch diameter so your camera can be positioned in the middle. You can position it as you like, and switch brightness as well as colour temperatures easily using the in-line control.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,139 (MRP: Rs. 2,995)

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
