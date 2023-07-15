Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals and Discounts on Premium Smartwatches

From small accessories to bigger electronic devices, the Prime Day 2023 sale is offering great deals on all possible products.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2023 20:39 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals and Discounts on Premium Smartwatches

To get even cheaper deals, one can opt for discounts on bank cards and exchange offers

Highlights
  • Prime Day Sale 2023 has something in store for everyone
  • To get even cheaper deals, one can opt for discounts
  • Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale event is exclusive for Prime members only

Amazon is offering a weekend bonanza this Saturday and Sunday with some of the biggest offers during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. The sale event, which started on July 15, will go on till 11:59 pm IST on July 16. However, this Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale event is exclusive for Prime members only. This weekend's Prime Day Sale 2023 has something in store for everyone. From small accessories to bigger electronic devices, the Prime Day 2023 sale is offering great deals on all possible products, including premium smartwatches.

If you were waiting for a price cut to buy a smartwatch that may act as your smartphone, as well as help yourself keep fit with health tracking, look no further. We have curated a list of some of the best deals on premium smartwatches available during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale. To get even cheaper deals, one can opt for discounts on bank cards, or exchange offers.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best discounts on premium smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE

Samsung is offering its Galaxy Watch 4 LTE smartwatch at just Rs. 12,990, down from its original MRP of Rs. 31,999. The watch, however, is only compatible with Android smartphone, and runs Google's WearOS. It comes with smart health features like optical heart rate sensor, advanced sleep analysis and women's health tracker. The watch provides up to 40 hours of usage time. It has a 40mm display size and is currently available in two colour variants — Black and Pink Gold.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 31,999)

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro comes with a 1.45-inch screen ultra HD AMOLED Display and water resistance. The health features on the smartwatch include blood pressure monitoring, with support on both iOS as well as Android smartphones. Other features include blood oxygen saturation, stress level tracker, and breathing rate monitor. It comes with over 150 sports modes. The Amazfit smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. The watch is currently available in two strap colour options — Black and Brown.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth

If you wish to buy a Bluetooth smartwatch, instead of LTE, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with its 1.7-inch display could be a great choice. With two currently available colour ways for the straps — Black and Pink Gold — this smartwatch is only compatible with Android smartphones. It runs on WearOS, powered by Google. It has over 90 workout modes, and is claimed to offer up to 40 hours of usage from a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 26,999)

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch

With inbuilt fitness tracking, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch has support for Alexa. Other smart health features in the wearable include 24-hour heart rate blood oxygen monitor, and stress monitoring. The smartwatch supports over 120 sports modes. The Midnight Black colour variant of the smartwatch is available on sale, with a 1.65-inch display size. You can buy this watch at just Rs. 7,499, while the original price is Rs. 10,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Amazfit T-Rex 2 Premium Sports Watch

With more than 150 sports mode and an affordable price tag, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 Premium smartwatch could be a good buy. Available in Astro Black and Gold colour variants, the smartwatch is said to offer up to 24-hour of usage from on singe charge. It is being sold at just Rs. 15,499 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. With a display size of 1.39-inch, the smartwatch runs Zepp OS and also gets third party app support.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,499 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Prime Day Sale 2023, Prime Day Sale 2023 offers, Sale offers
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Best Deals on Gaming Laptops from Asus, Dell, Acer and More: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals and Discounts on Premium Smartwatches
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Are the Best-Selling Devices During the Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Apple Products
  3. Netflix Series 'Kaala Paani' Announced, Starring Ashutosh Gowariker, Mona Singh
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Here Are the Best Smartphone Deals
  5. Best Deals on Gaming Laptops: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  6. Lenovo Tab M10 5G Debuts in India at This Price
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Top Deals on Mobile Accessories
  8. Highlights: Best Early Deals on Day 1 of Amazon Prime Day
  9. Top Amazon Prime Day Early Deals on Budget Smartwatches: See List
  10. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's xAI Will Use Public Tweets for AI Model Training, to Work With Twitter and Tesla
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Goes Live: Here's How to Avail Best Deals and Discounts
  3. Crypto, Metaverse Threats as Serious as Those Around Dynamite: Home Minister Amit Shah
  4. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Is Important Step for Exploration: ISRO Chief
  5. Redmi Note 13 Spotted on EEC Listing; Another Redmi Smartphone Appears: Report
  6. EV Maker BYD Said to Be Planning to Invest $1 Billion in India for Electric Cars, Batteries
  7. Lenovo Tab M10 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Unveiled in India: Details
  8. India's Skyroot Aerospace in Talks With French Firm to Launch Nanosatellites
  9. EA Sports FC 24 Revealed: Release Date, Women’s Football in Ultimate Team, More
  10. Google, CCI Cross-Pleas in Android Mobile Device Case to Be Heard by Supreme Court in October
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.