Amazon is offering a weekend bonanza this Saturday and Sunday with some of the biggest offers during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. The sale event, which started on July 15, will go on till 11:59 pm IST on July 16. However, this Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale event is exclusive for Prime members only. This weekend's Prime Day Sale 2023 has something in store for everyone. From small accessories to bigger electronic devices, the Prime Day 2023 sale is offering great deals on all possible products, including premium smartwatches.

If you were waiting for a price cut to buy a smartwatch that may act as your smartphone, as well as help yourself keep fit with health tracking, look no further. We have curated a list of some of the best deals on premium smartwatches available during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale. To get even cheaper deals, one can opt for discounts on bank cards, or exchange offers.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best discounts on premium smartwatches

Samsung is offering its Galaxy Watch 4 LTE smartwatch at just Rs. 12,990, down from its original MRP of Rs. 31,999. The watch, however, is only compatible with Android smartphone, and runs Google's WearOS. It comes with smart health features like optical heart rate sensor, advanced sleep analysis and women's health tracker. The watch provides up to 40 hours of usage time. It has a 40mm display size and is currently available in two colour variants — Black and Pink Gold.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 31,999)

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro comes with a 1.45-inch screen ultra HD AMOLED Display and water resistance. The health features on the smartwatch include blood pressure monitoring, with support on both iOS as well as Android smartphones. Other features include blood oxygen saturation, stress level tracker, and breathing rate monitor. It comes with over 150 sports modes. The Amazfit smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. The watch is currently available in two strap colour options — Black and Brown.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

If you wish to buy a Bluetooth smartwatch, instead of LTE, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with its 1.7-inch display could be a great choice. With two currently available colour ways for the straps — Black and Pink Gold — this smartwatch is only compatible with Android smartphones. It runs on WearOS, powered by Google. It has over 90 workout modes, and is claimed to offer up to 40 hours of usage from a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 26,999)

With inbuilt fitness tracking, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch has support for Alexa. Other smart health features in the wearable include 24-hour heart rate blood oxygen monitor, and stress monitoring. The smartwatch supports over 120 sports modes. The Midnight Black colour variant of the smartwatch is available on sale, with a 1.65-inch display size. You can buy this watch at just Rs. 7,499, while the original price is Rs. 10,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

With more than 150 sports mode and an affordable price tag, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 Premium smartwatch could be a good buy. Available in Astro Black and Gold colour variants, the smartwatch is said to offer up to 24-hour of usage from on singe charge. It is being sold at just Rs. 15,499 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. With a display size of 1.39-inch, the smartwatch runs Zepp OS and also gets third party app support.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,499 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

