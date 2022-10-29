Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) smartphone has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench, hinting that the smartphone could come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G SoC with 8GB RAM. Meanwhile, the company has already announced the launch of Redmi Note 12 series earlier this week. This will not be the first time when the Chinese smartphone will be releasing an updated version to older models after the launch of successor. Meanwhile, it is being reported that the Redmi Note 11 Pro scheduled for launch in 2023 will be an updated version of this year's Redmi Note 11.

A Xiaomi smartphone was spotted on Geekbench with model number 2209116AG, which according to a report by 91Mobiles is said to be the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) global variant.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) could feature a Qualcomm SoC, codenamed "sweet". The “sweet” indicates that the smartphone will sport the Snapdragon 732G SoC. The processor specification also translates that the device will be a 4G smartphone. Its predecessor, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G, was launched by the company in early 2022 with the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

The latest Geekbench listing suggests that the 2023 version of the smartphone will run on Android 11, which could be a disappointment considering the Android 12 and the Android 13 are increasingly being spotted on other smartphones in the same specifications category.

However, Xiaomi has not confirmed any details on the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) variant yet. Therefore, other information about the specifications of the smartphone, including more RAM options apart from 8GB, may also be made available after an official announcement.

Last month, it was reported that Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) variant has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database and has received EEC certifications. A report by MySmartPrice suggested that a Redmi smartphone bearing the model number 2209116AG has been spotted on the FCC database. Furthermore, it mentions that the handset runs on MIUI 13 out-of-the-box, which could be based on Android 12.

Meanwhile, a past XiaomiUI report spotted the Redmi 2209116AG model on the IMEI database. While there wasn't much detail provided regarding the specifications of the smartphone, it was speculated that the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) could be a rebadged Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) version also reportedly made an appearance on Google Play Console last month where it was seen listed as sporting the three-year-old Snapdragon 712 SoC. The appearance also suggested that the processor may have an octa-core architecture that will include 2 performance cores, six efficiency cores, and an Adreno 610 GPU. The display on the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) was tipped to be a panel with 1080x2400 pixels resolution. The smartphone display size is tipped to remain the same as the 6.67-inch touchscreen on the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

