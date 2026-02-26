Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display Explained: How Flex Magic Pixel Works

At the core of the Privacy Display is what Samsung refers to as Flex Magic Pixel technology.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 February 2026 09:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display Explained: How Flex Magic Pixel Works

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset

  • It is claimed to be a first hardware-level privacy screen
  • The feature restricts side-angle visibility on demand
  • It offers Partial and Maximum Privacy modes
As smartphones increasingly rely on AI-driven personalisation, more sensitive information — from banking apps and OTPs to private messages — is visible on-screen. For this, Samsung's newly launched Galaxy S26 Ultra brings a potentially game-changing feature. The South Korean tech conglomerate has introduced a new display technology that aims to enhance on-device privacy. Called Privacy Display, the feature is built directly into the handset's screen and is designed to limit side-angle visibility without affecting the user's viewing experience. The company says this is the mobile industry's first integrated privacy display at the hardware level, combining display engineering with software controls.

What Is Privacy Display?

Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is a screen feature that is designed to manage the emission of light from pixels on the screen. Unlike the traditional privacy screen protectors that are stick-on and reduce the brightness of the screen, the Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is embedded in the screen.

When the feature is disabled, the screen behaves like any other high-resolution flagship display, with full brightness, colour gamut, and viewing angles. When enabled, the screen does not allow viewing from side angles, making it difficult for others to view what is being displayed on the screen.

According to Samsung, users can set the times when Privacy Display is activated. For example, it can be set to turn on automatically when entering PINs, patterns, or passwords, or when launching certain apps like banking or messaging apps. This feature can also be turned on and off depending on the environment.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra also offers adjustable privacy levels. The Partial Screen Privacy mode limits visibility for specific elements such as notification pop-ups, while Maximum Privacy Protection further restricts side-angle visibility for added discretion. Samsung says the system works in both portrait and landscape orientations and has minimal impact on battery life.

How Flex Magic Pixel Technology Works

At the core of the Privacy Display is what Samsung refers to as Flex Magic Pixel technology. As the company describes, it works by controlling how pixels disperse light across different angles. This system uses a combination of narrow and wide pixels embedded within the display panel.

When Privacy Display is turned off, the screen primarily utilises wide pixels, which disperse light more broadly. This ensures wide viewing angles and consistent image quality from multiple directions, similar to other AMOLED panels.

However, when Privacy Display is activated, the system switches to narrow pixels. Samsung says these pixels are engineered to control and restrict how light spreads from the screen. The light dispersion angle is altered so that the content remains clear and bright to the person directly in front of the screen, while significantly reducing visibility from the sides.

Since Flex Magic Pixel operates at the pixel level, Samsung claims to preserve the overall display quality and eliminate issues like dimming or colour distortion — two effects when using less complex solutions like a privacy screen protector.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Price in India, US, UK, UAE and Germany

