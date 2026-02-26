Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Here's a detailed comparison of the Samsung Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17, covering price and features to help you choose the right flagship.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 February 2026 11:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Both Samsung and Apple's handsets sport 120Hz OLED screens

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 starts at Rs. 87,999 in India
  • iPhone 17 undercuts S26 by Rs. 5,099 at base price
  • Both models now start with 256GB storage
The Samsung Galaxy S26 was unveiled on Wednesday as the latest flagship from the South Korean tech giant. It arrives with a refined design, a 2nm Exynos chipset, and upgraded cooling. Meanwhile, Apple's iPhone 17, launched in September 2025, brings ProMotion to the non-Pro lineup for the first time, along with improved cameras and the new A19 chip. Here is a detailed comparison of the Samsung Galaxy S26 and the iPhone 17, covering their price, specifications, and features, to help you make an informed decision about which flagship is worth investing in.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S26: The Samsung Galaxy S26 carries a starting price of Rs. 87,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,07,999. It will be offered in Blue, Black, Purple, and White colour options. In India, the handset will be available for purchase through Amazon as well as Samsung's official online store.

iPhone 17: In India, the iPhone 17 is priced at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB variant costs Rs. 1,02,900. The handset is available in Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, and Black colour options.

In their base configurations, the iPhone 17 undercuts the Samsung Galaxy S26 by Rs. 5,099, while both models start with identical 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 Design, Display Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S26: The Galaxy S26 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2. Measuring 149.6x71.7x7.2mm and weighing 167g, the handset adopts a refined flat-edge design that continues Samsung's minimalist flagship aesthetic.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, enabled by the new ProMotion panel, making it the first non-Pro iPhone to offer 120Hz. The display delivers up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, and also supports an always-on display, along with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Both smartphones now feature 120Hz refresh rates and similarly sized displays, although Apple claims a significantly higher peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 Chipset, Battery Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S26: Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 runs on Samsung's in-house 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset, which includes a prime core clocked at 3.9GHz. It is paired with 12GB of RAM as standard and offers storage options of up to 512GB. Samsung also notes that the vapour chamber has been repositioned towards the edges of the chip, resulting in a 29 percent improvement in heat dissipation.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging, along with wireless charging capabilities.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 is powered by Apple's A19 chipset, which features a 16-core Neural Engine and support for Apple Intelligence capabilities. Apple claims the CPU delivers up to 40 percent faster performance compared to the iPhone 16.

As for battery life, the company says the iPhone 17 can last up to eight hours longer than its predecessor. It also supports faster charging, with up to 50 percent charge achieved in minutes, while a 10-minute charge is claimed to provide up to eight hours of usage. Apple, however, has not disclosed the exact battery capacity.

While the Galaxy S26 packs a larger 4,300mAh battery on paper, Apple is relying on chipset optimisation and software efficiency to deliver its claimed battery life improvements.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 Camera Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S26: The Galaxy S26 comes with a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation. It is accompanied by a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture, optical image stabilisation, and 3x optical zoom, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view.

For selfies, the handset features a 12-megapixel wide-angle front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera system supports 8K video recording at 24 and 30fps, along with 4K video recording at 30 and 60fps.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 is equipped with a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera with an f/1.6 aperture and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. This sensor can also deliver 2x telephoto functionality. It is paired with a 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra-Wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and macro capabilities.

On the front, the iPhone 17 features a new Centre Stage selfie camera designed to keep the subject framed during video calls.

Samsung provides a dedicated 3x optical zoom lens, while Apple emphasises high-resolution sensors that support digital zoom and enable macro shooting features.

FAQs

1. How much does the Samsung Galaxy S26 cost in India?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 starts at Rs. 87,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,07,999.

2. What is the price of the iPhone 17 in India?

The iPhone 17 is priced at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB model and Rs. 1,02,900 for the 512GB variant.

3. Does the Samsung Galaxy S26 support wireless charging?

Yes, the Galaxy S26 supports both 25W wired charging and wireless charging.

4. Does the iPhone 17 support 120Hz refresh rate?

Yes, the iPhone 17 is the first non-Pro iPhone to support up to 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion technology.

5. Which phone has a bigger battery?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 packs a 4,300mAh battery, while Apple has not officially revealed the battery capacity of the iPhone 17.

6. Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 in India?

The Galaxy S26 will be available via Amazon and the Samsung online store.

  Samsung Galaxy S26
Samsung Galaxy S26
iPhone 17
iPhone 17
Key Specs
Display6.30-inch6.30-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 2600Apple A19
Front Camera12-megapixel 18-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM12GB8GB
Storage256GB256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity4300mAh-
OSAndroid 16iOS 26
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1206x2622 pixels
