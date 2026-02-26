Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate.

Updated: 26 February 2026 11:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset

Highlights
  • Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Here is a side-by-side comparison
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a quad rear camera unit
Samsung unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, during the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026. The new Galaxy S series handset is designed to rival Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max in the market. Both phones feature similar 6.9-inch OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates and comparable battery capacities. The Galaxy S26 Ultra stands out with custom display features like Privacy Display, better zoom versatility, more RAM and storage options. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, in contrast, offers iOS performance, longer updates, and improved video and photo processing.

Here's a quick comparison of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, based on their prices in India, specifications, and features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Display, OS

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Samsung has used a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in the Galaxy S26 Ultra with QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,000 nits brightness. The panel offers a new Privacy Display feature that limits screen visibility, ensuring privacy for onscreen content, and it has Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: You will get a similar 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED LTPO display in the iPhone 17 Pro Max with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 3,000 nits peak brightness and has the latest Ceramic Shield technology.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ships with Android 16-based One UI 8.5; the iPhone 17 Pro Max, on the other hand, arrived with iOS 26. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Chipset, Battery

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Samsung has used the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for the Galaxy chipset in this latest flagship, with support for AI features and multitasking. It is released in 12GB, 16GB RAM options and 256, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: This model runs on Apple's advanced A19 Pro chip with a six-core architecture. It is offered in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging. The battery is rated to deliver up to 31 hours of short video playback on a single charge.

Apple usually doesn't reveal the exact battery capacity of its phone models. It is advertised to offer the longest battery life ever on an iPhone, with up to 37 hours of video playback or 33 hours of streaming time on a single charge. It is believed to house a 4,832mAh cell. The handset supports up to 40W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Cameras, Dimensions

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: In terms of optics, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a quad rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the camera flagship features a 12-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: In this model, you get a triple rear camera unit featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 4X optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, it has an 18-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus.

Both the Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max offer 5G, Wi-Fi 7, USB Type-C support and Bluetooth connectivity options. The former offers Galaxy AI features, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max has Apple's Intelligence suite of AI features.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra measures 163.6x78.1x7.9mm and weighs about 214g, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max measures 163.4×78×8.75mm and weighs 231 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price in India 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: In India, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,39,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 1,59,999 and Rs. 1,89,999, respectively. You can grab this model in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colour options.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: You can buy Apple's flagship smartphone for Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB model. The top-end 2TB variant costs Rs. 2,29,900. It is launched in Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange and Silver shades.

FAQs

1. Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will go on sale in India through Amazon and the Samsung India online store.

2. What is the display of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate

3. What are the colour options of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?

You can buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colour options.

4. What is the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery

5. Which chipset powers the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.

  Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Key Specs
Display6.90-inch6.90-inch
Front Camera12-megapixel 18-megapixel
Rear Camera200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM12GB12GB
Storage256GB256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
Battery Capacity5000mAh-
OSAndroid 16iOS 26
Resolution1,440x3,120 pixels1320x2868 pixels
Processor-Apple A19 Pro
See full Comparison »
