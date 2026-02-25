Technology News
  Xiaomi HyperOS 3.1 Leak Reveals iOS Bridge Feature With Support for iPhone and AirPods Integration

Xiaomi HyperOS 3.1 Leak Reveals iOS Bridge Feature With Support for iPhone and AirPods Integration

The rumoured iOS Bridge feature is said to enhance interaction between Xiaomi smartphones, tablets and PCs with Apple devices.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2026 12:57 IST
Xiaomi HyperOS 3.1 Leak Reveals iOS Bridge Feature With Support for iPhone and AirPods Integration

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

If introduced, these features could reduce barriers between Android and Apple ecosystems

Highlights
  • Xiaomi could add iPhone call alerts to tablets and PCs
  • iOS Bridge may enable file sharing between iPhone and Xiaomi
  • HyperOS 3.1 is expected alongside Xiaomi 17 series global launch
Xiaomi could unveil an updated version of its Android-based user interface, HyperOS 3.1, at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2026. According to a new report, it will introduce an iOS Bridge feature aimed at improving connectivity between Xiaomi and Apple devices. The software announcement may take place alongside the anticipated global launch of the Xiaomi 17 series during the trade show, which begins on March 2 in Barcelona. The update is expected to highlight Xiaomi's growing focus on ecosystem integration and cross-platform device compatibility.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3.1 With iOS Bridge Could Be Unveiled at MWC 2026

The GizChina report claims that the HyperOS 3.1 update is expected to focus on cross-device compatibility rather than minor system refinements. The rumoured iOS Bridge feature is said to enhance interaction between Xiaomi smartphones, tablets and PCs with Apple devices such as iPhones and AirPods. Xiaomi has not officially announced these features, and the details remain unconfirmed at this stage.

Among the features reportedly being tested in HyperOS 3.1 is support for displaying iPhone call notifications on connected Xiaomi tablets or computers. This could allow users to respond to or manage calls without directly using their iPhone.

The HyperOS 3.1 update may also improve how AirPods function when paired with Xiaomi devices. Reports suggest users could see battery information and access additional controls similar to those available within Apple's own ecosystem. Another rumoured capability includes wireless file transfers between iPhones and Xiaomi hardware without relying on third-party apps.

If these features are introduced, Xiaomi would be taking a step toward reducing ecosystem barriers between Android and Apple devices. System-level cross-platform integration has traditionally been restricted due to platform limitations.

In the past, the company has used the annual Mobile World Congress to announce new devices and software updates. HyperOS 3.1 could debut alongside the Xiaomi 17 series if the reports are accurate. For now, the iOS Bridge feature and HyperOS 3.1 remain unconfirmed, and Xiaomi has not officially announced the update.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3.1 Leak Reveals iOS Bridge Feature With Support for iPhone and AirPods Integration
