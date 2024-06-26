Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Series Launch Confirmed; Next Galaxy Unpacked to Be Held on July 10

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Ring at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2024 10:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Series Launch Confirmed; Next Galaxy Unpacked to Be Held on July 10

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 event will be held in Paris
  • The company will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra may also be launched
Advertisement

Samsung has confirmed the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. We could also see Samsung take wraps off a new tablet lineup, Galaxy Watch 7 series, Galaxy Ring, and new earphones at the event. The Galaxy Ring was initially teased at the Galaxy Unpacked January 2024 event and later showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to be available for reservations soon ahead of their launch.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024

The company has confirmed that its second Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024 will be held on July 10 in Paris at 3pm CEST (6:30pm IST). It will be streamed live on the official Samsung YouTube channel.

Samsung has also revealed that the event will see the launch of the next generation of Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones among other AI-backed products.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 launches (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, said to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, will be introduced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 event. A recent report claimed that the reservations for the upcoming foldable smartphones may start from June 26.

The company is also expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series at the upcoming event. Other launches expected at Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 include the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 lineup, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 series, and the much-awaited Galaxy Ring.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Samsung Galaxy Ring, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Louisiana Joins Growing List of US States that Support Crypto Mining

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Series Launch Confirmed; Next Galaxy Unpacked to Be Held on July 10
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's What the Upcoming CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 Could Look Like
  2. Nokia 3210 Makes a Comeback in India With YouTube, UPI Apps
  3. CMF Phone 1 Could Feature a Removable Back Plate, Teaser Suggests
  4. Vivo T3 Lite 5G Specifications, Colourways Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  5. Moto S50 Neo With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Launched at This Price
  6. Redmi Note 14 Pro Early Leak Suggests 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  7. Google Pixel 9 Series Set to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review
  9. Nokia 220 4G 2024, Nokia 235 4G 2024 Feature Phones Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 Event Confirmed; Here's What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Quest Tipped to Gain Support for Free Window Placement Feature Found on Apple Vision Pro
  2. BSNL Reportedly Suffers Major Data Breach Affecting 278GB of User and Operational Data
  3. Realme C61 Price in India, Key Features Revealed Ahead of June 28 Launch
  4. Reddit to Update Web Standard to Block Automated Data Scraping From Its Website
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro Early Leak Hints at 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 1.5K Display
  6. Google Will Stop Offering Continuous Scroll in Search Results on Mobile and Desktop: Report
  7. Nokia 220 4G 2024, Nokia 235 4G 2024 Feature Phones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether Stable Amidst Volatility, Most Altcoins Hit by Downturn
  9. Anthropic Introduces Projects for Claude AI, a New Collaborative Tool to Organise Information
  10. Nokia 3210 With Unisoc T107​ SoC, YouTube, UPI Apps Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »