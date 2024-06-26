Samsung has confirmed the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. We could also see Samsung take wraps off a new tablet lineup, Galaxy Watch 7 series, Galaxy Ring, and new earphones at the event. The Galaxy Ring was initially teased at the Galaxy Unpacked January 2024 event and later showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to be available for reservations soon ahead of their launch.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024

The company has confirmed that its second Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024 will be held on July 10 in Paris at 3pm CEST (6:30pm IST). It will be streamed live on the official Samsung YouTube channel.

Samsung has also revealed that the event will see the launch of the next generation of Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones among other AI-backed products.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 launches (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, said to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, will be introduced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 event. A recent report claimed that the reservations for the upcoming foldable smartphones may start from June 26.

The company is also expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series at the upcoming event. Other launches expected at Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 include the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 lineup, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 series, and the much-awaited Galaxy Ring.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

