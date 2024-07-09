OnePlus Nord 4 is all set to go official on July 16. While OnePlus remains tight-lipped about the next-generation Nord series phone, a slew of leaks have revealed its possible design, price in India and specifications. The OnePlus Nord 4 is said to cost below Rs. 30,000 in the country. It could run on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED display. The OnePlus Nord 4 is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord 4 design, specifications leaked

A report by Android Headlines includes alleged renders and specifications of the OnePlus Nord 4. The official-looking images corroborate the previous design leaks and show the phone in black, mint and white or silver shades. The handset seems to have a dual-tone design with a metal build. The renders show a hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter and flat sides. It appears to have retained the alert slider on the left side. The bottom side seems to house a USB Type-C port as well.

As per the report, the OnePlus Nord 4 features a 6.74-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 SoC and pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging support. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

OnePlus Nord 4 price in india

Additionally, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claimed that the OnePlus Nord 4 will be priced at Rs. 27,999, including bank offers. It was previously tipped to come with a price tag of Rs. 31,999.

The OnePlus Nord 4 is likely to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 3V, which has been available in China since March. The latter was released at the price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.