The Galaxy S25 Edge is widely touted to be Samsung's answer to the rumoured iPhone 17 Air.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2025 14:16 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy S25 Edge is teased to have a slimmer profile than other S25 models

  • Galaxy S25 Edge may get a ceramic back panel instead of Gorilla Glass
  • This build is reported to improve durability and reduce weight
  • The phone might be as thin as 5.84mm, as per reports
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event last month and is rumoured to launch soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a report has surfaced which suggests that the South Korean technology conglomerate might use a different material for the phone's back panel in order to improve durability. It is said to ditch the glass back featured on the flagship Galaxy S25 series and adopt a ceramic build instead.

Ceramic Build of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

In a report, SamMobile highlighted that while the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will still feature an aluminium frame, its back panel material may be changed as compared to its flagship counterparts in the Galaxy S25 series, which use the Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Instead, it is said to use a ceramic material or a type of glass fused with ceramic.

This is not only claimed to improve the phone's durability, but might also help reduce weight, in line with the company's ambitions of introducing a Galaxy device with a much slimmer profile than other models in its lineup. While its specifications remain unknown, reports suggest that it could measure as thin as 5.84mm.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is widely touted to be Samsung's answer to the rumoured iPhone 17 Air, which could debut this year as part of the iPhone 17 lineup as the company's slimmest iPhone model to date.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may be equipped with a 6.66-inch display, similar to the Galaxy S25+ model. For optics, the phone could sport a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 200-megapixel primary camera.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is believed to be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset which also powers the flagship Galaxy S25 models. It may be paired with 12GB of RAM as standard. It may also pack a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired charging.

