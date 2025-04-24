Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launch Reportedly Set for 'Early July' in New York

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be joined by other devices including new wearables, according to a report.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2025 12:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launch Reportedly Set for ‘Early July’ in New York

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the purported successor to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung is reported to host the Galaxy Unpacked this year in New York
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 launch event may take place in early July
  • Galaxy Watch and Android XR headset are also said to debut
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are rumoured to be in development as the successor to last year's foldables. Ahead of their anticipated debut, the South Korean technology conglomerate is reported to have moved up the launch timeline of the purported handsets. They could now debut in “early July”, as per a report. That's not the only reported change — Samsung is also said to be planning to bring back the Galaxy Unpacked event to the US after two years of international unveilings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launch Timeline

The JoongAng reports (in Korean) that Samsung will host a Galaxy Unpacked event for the launch of the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in “early July”. It is also suggested that the event will take place in New York this year, after a two-year hiatus from the region.

Samsung previously held its Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea, when it debuted the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July 2023. It was followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch in Paris ahead of the Olympics 2024 in the second week of July.

The purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be joined by several other devices being potentially added to the company's portfolio, as per the report. These include the next iteration of the Galaxy Watch as well as Samsung's Android XR headset, which is being developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. The company is also speculated to show off teasers for its first-ever tri-fold smartphone, although its market availability is said to be limited.

Although Samsung is yet to confirm the existence of its purported seventh generation foldables, reports coming out of South Korea indicate that Samsung Display has started producing panels for them. They are expected to enter mass production in May, ahead of their anticipated release in the second half of the year.

However, it is to be noted that the above information is based on unconfirmed reports and these claims should be taken with a grain of salt. More information is expected to surface as the purported launch date approaches.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

