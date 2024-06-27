Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are expected to debut in the coming days as the latest foldable phones from the South Korean tech conglomerate. On Wednesday, Samsung announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event of the year would take place on July 10, and the company has now opened pre-order reservations for the upcoming handsets, along with two other devices that are also expected to debut — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 lineup and the Galaxy Buds 3 series.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked pre-order reservations begin

With 13 days left until Samsung unveils its next foldable phones, smartwatches, and TWS headsets, the company is allowing customers to make pre-order reservations for its upcoming products. Samsung's website shows four devices that resemble the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Buds 2.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked pre-order reservation offers

According to Samsung's landing page for the Galaxy Unpacked event, pre-order reservations are priced at Rs. 1,999 for each of the upcoming Galaxy devices. Customers can avail of vouchers worth Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 3,999 when pre-reserving the company's anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 models, respectively.

The company is also offering vouchers worth Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 2,299, if they pre-reserve the purported Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3 earphones, respectively. The company says that the pre-order reservation fee is refundable, if a customer decides not to purchase the devices after they are launched.

Samsung also says that customers who place a pre-order reservation ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event will be the first to receive the devices, and will be offered better upgrade offers when trading in their old phone and will be eligible for the company's Assured Buyback programme.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.