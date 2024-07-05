Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Leaked Images Show LED Strips on Stem; Buds 3 Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of Debut

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have been spotted in live images that show the upcoming TWS headset in a grey coloured case.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 July 2024 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will reportedly feature 24-bits, 96kHz audio quality

Highlights
  • The leaked image of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro shows a transparent lid
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 retail box shows the TWS in a white colourway
  • Galaxy Buds 3 Pro could feature a 500mAh battery in the charging case
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro might feature LED strips on its stems, according to details shared by a tipster. The South Korean tech giant is expected to launch the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event next week. Ahead of the launch, the design and key specifications of the truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset have been leaked online. One of the latest leaks has showcased the design of the Pro models with a transparent lid, grey coloured case and buds, and LED strips on a stemmed design.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro design leaked

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe has posted several live images of the purported Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The images highlight a design refresh for the headset — instead of the pebble-shape sported by its predecessors, each earphone is equipped with a stem. Several users have commented on the post that the new design makes it look very similar to the AirPods Pro and other TWS headsets.

In the images, a grey colour case and earbuds are clearly visible. The earbuds have a black silicon tip. The lid of the case appears to be transparent. The case also appears to have undergone a design change, and instead of the horizontal rectangular shape, it now has a vertical design with rounded edges.

One of the images, where the device is turned on, light blue LED strips along the stem can also be seen. Apart from that, each bud pod also gets different coloured LED, with red seen on the right and blue on the left. On the front, there appears to be a single green LED.

An earlier report claimed that the Pro model will get 24-bits or 96kHz “Ultra High-Quality Sound”. It is also reported to get Adaptive Noise Control, ANC and an ambient sound feature. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro's charging case is said to be backed by a 500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 retail box surfaces 

The retail box of the base model of the Galaxy Buds 3 was also leaked, in a now-deleted Instagram post (via GSMArena). The box showcases similar design change as the Pro model with a stemmed shape. The Buds 3 were seen in a white colourway with a black strip along the stem. It is not known whether the strips have LED in them.

However, it is worth noting that Samsung has not officially revealed the design or features of the devices. Whether the leaked images are accurate or not will only be revealed when the tech giant hosts its Galaxy Unpacked even on July 10.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Crypto Airdrops Spur Use of Web3 Wallets as Blockchain Gaming, DeFi Growth Slows: Report

