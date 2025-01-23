Samsung has long been rumoured to be developing a tri-fold smartphone but concrete proof has been missing, until now. At the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on Wednesday, the South Korean technology conglomerate officially teased new form factor devices, including a “multi-fold” device, that will leverage multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. While Samsung did not reveal any details about the device, a recent report suggests that it will enter limited production as soon as later this year.

Samsung's Multi-Fold Smartphone

Talking about the future of AI at Galaxy Unpacked 2025, Jay Kim, Head of Products and Experiences Office at Samsung teased that multimodal AI would “transform” the way people interact with their smartphones and wearables. The official also highlighted two new categories which Samsung has long been rumoured to be working on — XR devices and a multi-fold smartphone.

While we've already covered the former, the latter is the first ever official mention of such a device from the company. Accompanying visuals hint towards a similar form factor as the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, which debuted as the world's first tri-fold smartphone in China in September. Like that handset, the purported Samsung multi-fold phone may be equipped with three screens too.

However, specifics about the device are yet to be revealed. Previous reports suggest that it could be a 'G-type' triple-folding device that folds the screen into three parts. When folded, the screen will be placed inside the product. This in-folding method is said to protect the screen from scratches. The phone could feature a 10.5-inch screen when unfolded to the left, and a 12.4-inch screen when unfolded to the right.

Another report reveals that Samsung will likely make 2,00,000 units of its first tri-fold smartphone in 2025. Components for the purported handset are expected to go into mass production in the second quarter of 2025, between April and June this year.