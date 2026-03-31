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Vivo V70 FE Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications

The Vivo V70 FE will feature a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,900 nits of brightness.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 March 2026 18:50 IST
Vivo V70 FE Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V70 FE will be sold in Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple shades

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Highlights
  • Vivo V70 FE may start under Rs. 35,000 in India
  • Vivo V70 FE features 200-megapixel main camera
  • Vivo V70 FE packs 7,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging
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Vivo is all set to introduce the Vivo V70 FE in India in the first week of April. The company has already confirmed several key details, including its launch date, colour options, and core specifications. The handset recently debuted in Indonesia, and the Indian variant is expected to carry similar features. It is confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel rear camera, a 7,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging, and a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to join the existing Vivo V70 lineup in the country, which includes the standard V70 and V70 Elite models.

Here is a complete look at the expected pricing, specifications, and features of the Vivo V70 FE.

Vivo V70 FE India Launch Date

Vivo will launch the Vivo V70 FE in India on April 2 at 12pm IST. The handset will be available via Amazon and the Vivo India website.

Vivo V70 FE Price in India (Expected)

The Vivo V70 FE is expected to be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants. Its price is tipped to start under Rs. 35,000, with the base model likely costing around Rs. 30,000 including bank offers.

Vivo V70 FE Specifications (Expected)

Design

The Vivo V70 FE will launch in Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple colour options. It will feature Darkness Glow Technology, which makes the back panel glow softly in low light after exposure to UV light or sunlight. The phone will carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and support underwater photography.

Display, OS

The Vivo V70 FE will feature a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,900 nits brightness, 1.07 billion colours, 449ppi pixel density, and HDR10+ certification.

The phone is confirmed to run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It will include the Origin Island feature, which shows real-time alerts and notifications around the front camera area. Vivo is expected to offer up to six years of security updates.

Camera, Performance

For optics, the Vivo V70 FE will feature a 200-megapixel 1/1.56-inch main sensor with ultra-high resolution. It will use a self-developed OIS system with CIPA 4.0 ultra stabilisation. The rear camera module will include an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view alongside support for Aura Light. For selfies, it will include a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 92-degree field of view.

The phone will include AI Magic Weather, AI Magic Landscape, and AI Four-Season Portrait features. It will also support AI-powered 30x super zoom with telephoto enhancement.

Vivo will pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and bypass charging in the Indian variant of the V70 FE. The company claims the phone can charge from 1 percent to 100 percent in 60 minutes. It is said to offer up to 43.8 hours of YouTube video playback and around 13 hours of MLBB gaming. Vivo also claims the phone can still have 14 percent battery remaining after 16 hours of intensive use.

The handset will also include symmetrical dual speakers with Gaming HyperSense Audio for an enhanced audio experience.

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Further reading: Vivo V70 FE, Vivo V70 FE India Launch, Vivo V70 FE Specifications, Vivo V70 FE Design, Vivo V70 FE Price in India, Vivo, Vivo V70 Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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