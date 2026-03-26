Vivo will introduce the V70 FE in India early next month. Alongside announcing the launch date, the official Vivo India website has now revealed some other key details about the upcoming handset, including its colour options as well as display, OS, battery, and build details. A live Amazon microsite of the Vivo V70 FE has previously confirmed its availability on the e-commerce platform. The company recently unveiled the smartphone in Indonesia. The Indian variant is likely to share similar specifications to its Indonesian counterpart.

Vivo V70 FE India Launch: All We Know

The Vivo V70 FE is set to launch in India on April 2 at 12pm IST, the company said in a press release. It will be available via Amazon and the Vivo India website in Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple colourways.

Vivo's upcoming V70 FE will sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits peak brightness level, 449ppi pixel density and HDR10+ support. The phone is claimed to be the first Vivo phone to use the Darkness Glow Technology, which allows the phone to glow softly in low light after exposure to UV light or sunlight.

Vivo has already confirmed that the Vivo V70 FE will feature a 200-megapixel sensor at the back. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. The handset will support bypass charging as well.

The Vivo V70 FE is confirmed to ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It will include the Origin Island feature, which displays real-time notifications, alerts, and more around the front camera area. The handset is said to come with six years of security updates.

Vivo has revealed that the upcoming V70 FE model will be equipped with symmetrical dual speakers with the company's Gaming HyperSense Audio feature. The handset is said to have IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. It will also support underwater photography.

The Vivo V70 FE is tipped to come in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, and the price of these variants is said to starts under Rs. 35,000. The base model could start at around Rs. 30,000, but this figure is likely to be inclusive of eligible bank card offers.

Notably, the Vivo V70 FE was launched in Indonesia on March 9 with a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset.

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