Moto G Stylus (2026) was launched in the US and Canadian markets on Tuesday. It arrives as the successor to the Moto G Stylus (2025), which was announced in April 2025. As the name suggests, the standout features on the handset is the built-in active stylus. The company claims it can respond to tilt and pressure in supported apps, enabling broader shading and finer lines. The Moto G Stylus (2026) sports a 6.7‑inch Extreme AMOLED screen. It packs a 5,200mAh battery.

Moto G Stylus (2026) Price, Availability

In the US, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is priced at $499 for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is offered in Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Lavender Mist colourways with a leather finish. The unlocked variant of the phone can be purchased via Amazon, Best Buy, and the brand website starting April 16.

It will also be subsequently offered via AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Spectrum Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, and Optimum Mobile. In Canada, customers can purchase the Moto G Stylus (2026) beginning April 16 via the brand website.

Moto G Stylus (2026) Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Moto G Stylus (2026) runs Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UX skin on top. Most of its specifications are identical to the Moto G Stylus (2025), except for the Android version and onboard storage. The handset sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K (2,712 x 1,220 pixels) pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It comes with Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against accidental drops, along with IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance.

Motorola's latest handset is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 8GB of 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It supports virtual RAM expansion to up to 24GB with the RAM Boost feature, while the storage can be expanded to up to 1TB via a MicroSD card.

For optics, the Moto G Stylus (2026) carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with Sony LYT-700C sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with macro vision capabilities. For selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Moto G Stylus (2026) measures 162.15 x 74.78 x 8.29mm and tips the scales at 192.3g. It packs a 5,200mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support.