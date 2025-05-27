Alcatel has unveiled the V3 5G series of smartphones in India. The lineup includes the V3 Classic, V3 Pro, and the V3 Ultra. The Pro and Ultra models are equipped with TCL's proprietary NXTPAPER display technology, that is claimed to reduce eye strain compared to standard LCD panels. The phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Alcatel V3 Classic 5G packs a 5,200mAh battery, while the Pro and Ultra variants house a 5,010mAh cell each.

Alcatel V3 Classic 5G, V3 Pro 5G, V3 Ultra 5G Price in India, Availability

Alcatel V3 Classic 5G price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is listed at Rs. 14,999. Meanwhile, the Alcatel V3 Pro 5G costs Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

The top-of-the-line Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB versions, respectively. All three handsets will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting June 2.

Alcatel V3 Classic 5G is offered in Cosmic Grey and Halo White colour options, while the Alcatel V3 Pro 5G variant comes in Matcha Green and Metallic Grey finishes. The high-end Ultra option is available in Champagne Gold, Hyper Blue, and Ocean Grey colourways.

Alcatel V3 Classic 5G, V3 Pro 5G, V3 Ultra 5G Features, Specifications

The Alcatel V3 Classic 5G gets a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the V3 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ NXTPAPER display. The V3 Ultra comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) NXTPAPER screen and a 120Hz refresh rate as well. All handsets use 2.5D panels, and the Pro version comes with etched AG anti-glare glass. The Pro and Ultra models come with NXTPAPER technology, and the displays support Regular, Ink Paper, Max Ink, and Colour Paper modes and have low blue light and anti-glare features.

Alcatel V3 5G series of smartphones are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets. The Classic model supports 4GB and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, while the V3 Ultra comes with support for 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Pro option, on the other hand, is only available with 8GB of RAM. Both Classic and Ultra handsets have 128GB of onboard storage, while the Pro version offers 256GB of storage. They run on Android 15 OS out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Alcatel V3 Classic 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel QVGA sensor at the back, and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The Pro option has similar main and selfie cameras but gets a 5-megapixel secondary rear camera paired with an ultra-wide lens.

The top-end Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G has a triple rear camera unit including a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset boasts a 32-megapixel front camera sensor as well.

Alcatel V3 Classic 5G is backed by a 5,200mAh battery, while the Pro and Ultra handsets carry 5,010mAh batteries. The Classic version supports 10W wired charging, while the Pro and Ultra version supports 18W and 33W wired fast charging, respectively. All three models ship with a charger and a protective cover in the box. The Ultra variant comes with support for a Stylus, which also comes in the box.

Connectivity options for the Alcatel V3 5G series include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Pro and Ultra versions also get side-mounted fingerprint sensors for security. The Ultra variant comes with dual speakers with DTS X Sound as well.

