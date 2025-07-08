iQOO has announced discounts on several smartphones models ahead of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. The offers on iQOO handsets will be valid during the sale, which will begin on July 12 and ends on July 14. During the Prime Day sale event, the new Ace Green variant of the iQOO 13 will go on sale in India for the first time. Alongside the iQOO 13, handsets like the iQOO Neo 10, the Neo 10R, the iQOO Z10, the iQOO Z10x and the Z10 Lite will be discounted as well.

iQOO Neo 10R to Go on Sale at Rs. 23,499 During Amazon Prime Day 2025

The company's current flagship model, the iQOO 13, will be available in India at a discounted price of Rs. 52,999. The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants of the phone launched at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively. It is sold in Legend and Nardo Grey colourways. A new Ace Green colour option will go on sale in the country starting July 12. That is also the day the Prime Day 2025 sale is slated to start.

The iQOO 13 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a dedicated Q2 gaming chip, a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber and a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. the iQOO 13 sports a has a 6.82-inch 144Hz 2K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 1,800nits peak brightness level.

The iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10R launched in India at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively. During the Prime Day 2025 sale, the Neo 10 and Neo 10R models will be priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 23,499, respectively, which includes discounts and bank offers.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10 is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB version. At the upcoming Prime Day 2025 sale, customers can get the handset at an effective price of Rs. 19,999. The 6GB + 128GB option of the iQOO Z10x was launched at Rs. 13,499, while the price of the 4GB + 128GB configuration of the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G was set at Rs. 9,999. During the upcoming sale, iQOO Z10x and the Z10 Lite variants can be purchased for slightly reduced prices of Rs. 12,749 and Rs. 9,499.

All the effective sale prices of the iQOO smartphones mentioned below are inclusive of bank offers and other coupon discounts. Buyers can also avail of additional benefits like no-cost EMI options.

Product Base Launch Price Effective Sale Price Other Offers Amazon Link iQOO 13 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 52,999 No-Cost EMI (3 and 6 months option) Buy Now iQOO Neo 10 Rs. 31,999 Rs. 29,999 No-Cost EMI (3 and 6 months option) Buy Now iQOO Neo 10R Rs. 26,999 Rs. 23,499 No-Cost EMI (3 and 6 months option) Buy Now iQOO Z10 Rs. 21,999 Rs. 19,999 No-Cost EMI (3 and 6 months option) Buy Now iQOO Z10x Rs. 13,499 Rs. 12,749 - Buy Now iQOO Z10 Lite Rs. 9,999 Rs. 9,499 - Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.