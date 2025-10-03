iQOO 15 is expected to go official in China this month as the successor to the iQOO 13. In recent weeks, the company has been teasing several details about its upcoming flagship handset. It has now been announced that it will come with an IP68 + IP69 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. Further, the iQOO 15 is confirmed to have a new generation 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner with wet touch support.

iQOO 15 IP Ratings, More Features Confirmed

In a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, iQOO announced the details about its upcoming flagship smartphone. It will come with an IP68 + IP69 rating. IP68 makes the device dust-proof and protects it against continuous submersion in water under specific conditions.

Meanwhile, IP69 means that the iQOO 15 will be resistant to high-temperature and high-pressure water jets.

Apart from this, the upcoming flagship handset will be equipped with a new-generation 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It was first featured in the iQOO 13, and the upcoming model is expected to deliver faster and more secure unlocking. iQOO says it will also support fingerprint recognition even with wet fingers.

This builds upon a recent announcement by the company regarding the charging capabilities of the iQOO 15. It will be the first handset in the brand's flagship lineup to offer wireless charging support. The phone is also teased to pack a battery with a capacity larger than 7,000mAh.

Previously, an iQOO official revealed that the iQOO 15 will come with a technology called Global Direct Drive Power Supply 2.0 (translated from Chinese). It will protect the battery and prolong its lifespan when the user is playing games or watching videos with the handset plugged in.

iQOO 15 is already confirmed to be the first handset from the company to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It has a 2+6-core configuration, with a maximum clock speed of 4.6GHz.

The upcoming handset will sport a 6.85-inch 2k 8T LTPO Samsung "Everest" screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel is claimed to offer up to 6,000 nits peak local brightness and 2,600 nits of full-screen brightness. It will also have a 3,200Hz instant touch response and leverage iQOO's proprietary Q3 gaming chip.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the iQOO 15.