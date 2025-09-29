Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 Preview Program for Vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13: How to Apply

OriginOS 6 will be unveiled publicly on October 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 September 2025 12:21 IST
Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 Preview Program for Vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13: How to Apply

Photo Credit: Vivo

OriginOS 6 is Vivo's custom skin based on the latest Android 16 operating system

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The preview programme has been announced for Vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13
  • OriginOS 6 brings improved customisation, refreshed UI, and AI features
  • The Android 16-based update will be unveiled in China on October 16
Advertisement

Vivo on Monday announced the preview programme for its upcoming Android 16-based firmware dubbed OriginOS 6. It is initially available on two handsets — Vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13. This allows eligible customers to experience all of the new features of the upcoming OS update before it is publicly released. They will get access to a refreshed user interface (UI), improved customisation options, and new features backed by artificial intelligence (AI).

OriginOS 6 Preview Program for Vivo X200 Pro, iQOO 13

In a press note, Vivo said that its OriginOS 6 preview program can be enrolled in by registering on the eligible smartphones, such as the Vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13, beginning September 29. Users will then get early access to the new Android 16-based operating system (OS). 

Since it is an insider programme, users are encouraged to provide feedback to the company based on their experience, to further improve the performance and squash out any bugs before OriginOS 6's public release.

How to Register

1. Navigate to Settings > System Update on Vivo X200 Pro or iQOO 13
2. Tap on the three-dot menu at the top-right corner of the screen
3. Now, select Version Trial > Closed Beta Sign-Up > View Details
4. Complete the registration form by filling in the required details

Once completed, the company will then review the application and inform eligible users about the next steps. Before applying, Vivo X200 Pro users are advised to upgrade to the latest system version 15.0.14.1. Meanwhile, iQOO 13 users can install the 15.0.13.9 update or above.

OriginOS 6 is expected to ring in a major change when it comes to Vivo and iQOO smartphones in India. Previously, the OS versions have carried the moniker FuntouchOS, while OriginOS has been restricted to China and select other markets. However, the company is now moving towards uniformity by introducing OriginOS 6 in India. The latest OS update will be unveiled in China on October 16.
 

iQOO 13

iQOO 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship performance
  • Great display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good design
  • IP68/IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Low light performance
Read detailed iQOO 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, familiar design
  • IP68 + IP69 ratings
  • Gorgeous and bright display
  • Terrific cameras
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Excellent pricing
  • Bad
  • Unreliable selfie camera
  • Bloatware still onboard
Read detailed Vivo X200 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo, Origin OS 6, Android 16, Vivo X200 Pro, iQOO 13
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
EA Reportedly in 'Advanced Talks' With Investors Over $50 Billion Buyout Deal to Go Private
Arattai Explained: What Is This WhatsApp Rival and Who Developed It - All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 Preview Program for Vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13: How to Apply
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube Premium Lite is Now Available in India at This Price
  2. Apple's M5-Powered MacBook Pro, Air Models May Enter Mass Production Soon
  3. What is Arattai? India's WhatsApp Rival Explained
  4. OnePlus Reveals 'Sand Dune' Colourway of OnePlus 15 With Minimal Bezels
  5. Sony Finally Launches Its WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones in India: See Price
  6. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition to Soon Launch in India
  7. Oppo Find X9 Could Feature This 1.5K OLED Display, Sony Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Premium Lite Subscription Launched in India With Limited Ad-Free Video Playback, Lower Cost: Price, Benefits
  2. Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones Finally Launched in India With ANC, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life
  3. Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 Preview Program for Vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13: How to Apply
  4. EA Reportedly in 'Advanced Talks' With Investors Over $50 Billion Buyout Deal to Go Private
  5. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition India Launch Teased: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo Find X9 Display, Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of October Launch
  7. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update May Simplify Log Video Editing With Five LUT Profiles
  8. OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Launch in China in October; 'Sand Dune' Colourway, Design Features Teased
  9. Apple’s M5-Powered MacBook Pro, Air Models Reported to Enter Mass Production Soon; Launch Slated for 2026
  10. SpaceX Launches NROL-48 for NRO’s Proliferated Satellite Architecture
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »