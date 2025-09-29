Vivo on Monday announced the preview programme for its upcoming Android 16-based firmware dubbed OriginOS 6. It is initially available on two handsets — Vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13. This allows eligible customers to experience all of the new features of the upcoming OS update before it is publicly released. They will get access to a refreshed user interface (UI), improved customisation options, and new features backed by artificial intelligence (AI).

OriginOS 6 Preview Program for Vivo X200 Pro, iQOO 13

In a press note, Vivo said that its OriginOS 6 preview program can be enrolled in by registering on the eligible smartphones, such as the Vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13, beginning September 29. Users will then get early access to the new Android 16-based operating system (OS).

Since it is an insider programme, users are encouraged to provide feedback to the company based on their experience, to further improve the performance and squash out any bugs before OriginOS 6's public release.

How to Register

1. Navigate to Settings > System Update on Vivo X200 Pro or iQOO 13

2. Tap on the three-dot menu at the top-right corner of the screen

3. Now, select Version Trial > Closed Beta Sign-Up > View Details

4. Complete the registration form by filling in the required details

Once completed, the company will then review the application and inform eligible users about the next steps. Before applying, Vivo X200 Pro users are advised to upgrade to the latest system version 15.0.14.1. Meanwhile, iQOO 13 users can install the 15.0.13.9 update or above.

OriginOS 6 is expected to ring in a major change when it comes to Vivo and iQOO smartphones in India. Previously, the OS versions have carried the moniker FuntouchOS, while OriginOS has been restricted to China and select other markets. However, the company is now moving towards uniformity by introducing OriginOS 6 in India. The latest OS update will be unveiled in China on October 16.

