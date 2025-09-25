Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset

iQOO 15 will have a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO Samsung Everest display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 September 2025 17:57 IST
iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 (above) will come with upgrades over iQOO 13

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO 15 will be one of the early adopters of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • Realme GT 8 Pro and OnePlus 15 will also use the same flagship processor
  • iQOO 15 is said to house a 7,000mAh battery
Advertisement

iQOO 15 is set to launch in China next month as the successor to last year's iQOO 13. As we wait for the official launch, the Vivo sub-brand has confirmed that the handset will be among the first to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Previous iQOO flagships have also debuted with Qualcomm's latest chipsets. The iQOO 15 is already teased to sport a 6.85-inch 2K display. It is currently available for pre-reservations in China.

iQOO 15 Specifications (Expected)

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya on Thursday teased the arrival of the iQOO 15 in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The post confirms that the handset will run on the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm has a 2+6 core architecture, with two prime cores clocked at 4.6GHz and six performance cores operating at 3.62GHz.

 

 

The company previously confirmed that the iQOO 15 will have a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO Samsung "Everest" display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to offer 6,000 nits of peak local brightness and 2,600 nits of full-screen brightness, and 3,200Hz instant touch response. The phone will use iQOO's in-house Q3 gaming chipset.

The iQOO 15 is also expected to feature a colour-changing rear panel. It will launch in China in October and is currently up for pre-reservations in the country via the company's official online store.

Previous leaks have claimed that the iQOO 15 will house a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and wireless charging support. It is speculated to feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It could get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The iQOO 15 is likely to offer an IP68 or IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Last year's iQOO 13 debuted in China in October and made its way to India in December, so the upcoming iQOO 15 is expected to follow a similar India launch timeline.

Alongside the iQOO 15, several other flagship smartphones are confirmed to launch with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Xiaomi 17 series will debut in China on Thursday as the first to feature the new SoC. The Honor Magic 8 series, OnePlus 15, and Realme GT 8 Pro will also use the same flagship processor.

iQOO 13

iQOO 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship performance
  • Great display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good design
  • IP68/IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Low light performance
Read detailed iQOO 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Specifications, iQOO 13
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Home Theatre Systems From Boat, Zebronics, Sony and More Brands
Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, R1 Graphics Chip and Dual Symmetrical Speakers

Related Stories

iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Pro Series Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Rear Display
  2. Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Soc Launched at This Price
  3. iQOO 15 Chipset Details Confirmed Ahead of October Launch
  4. Xiaomi Pad Mini With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  5. Xiaomi Pad 8 Series Launched With 9,200mAh Battery, 11.2-Inch LCD Screen
  6. OnePlus May Launch the First Global Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Smartphone
  7. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series With 4K Displays Debuts in Three Sizes
  8. Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Launched in India: See Price, Features
  9. Apple Explains Reason Behind 'Scratchgate' on iPhone 17 Pro Demo Units
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Pad 8 Series Launched With 9,200mAh Battery, 11.2-Inch LCD Screen: Price, Features
  2. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Rear Display
  3. Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. ChatGPT With Ads? OpenAI Reportedly Looking for Monetisation Chief to Drive Revenue
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, R1 Graphics Chip and Dual Symmetrical Speakers
  6. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset
  7. OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Launch With 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  8. Bitcoin Price Drops Below $112,000 Ahead of $22.6 Billion Futures Expiry
  9. Honor Magic 8 Design Revealed Ahead of Anticipated Debut; Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
  10. Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Launched in India With Temperature-Sensitive Colour Changing Rear Panel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »