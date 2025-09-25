iQOO 15 is set to launch in China next month as the successor to last year's iQOO 13. As we wait for the official launch, the Vivo sub-brand has confirmed that the handset will be among the first to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Previous iQOO flagships have also debuted with Qualcomm's latest chipsets. The iQOO 15 is already teased to sport a 6.85-inch 2K display. It is currently available for pre-reservations in China.

iQOO 15 Specifications (Expected)

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya on Thursday teased the arrival of the iQOO 15 in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The post confirms that the handset will run on the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm has a 2+6 core architecture, with two prime cores clocked at 4.6GHz and six performance cores operating at 3.62GHz.

The company previously confirmed that the iQOO 15 will have a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO Samsung "Everest" display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to offer 6,000 nits of peak local brightness and 2,600 nits of full-screen brightness, and 3,200Hz instant touch response. The phone will use iQOO's in-house Q3 gaming chipset.

The iQOO 15 is also expected to feature a colour-changing rear panel. It will launch in China in October and is currently up for pre-reservations in the country via the company's official online store.

Previous leaks have claimed that the iQOO 15 will house a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and wireless charging support. It is speculated to feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It could get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The iQOO 15 is likely to offer an IP68 or IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Last year's iQOO 13 debuted in China in October and made its way to India in December, so the upcoming iQOO 15 is expected to follow a similar India launch timeline.

Alongside the iQOO 15, several other flagship smartphones are confirmed to launch with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Xiaomi 17 series will debut in China on Thursday as the first to feature the new SoC. The Honor Magic 8 series, OnePlus 15, and Realme GT 8 Pro will also use the same flagship processor.