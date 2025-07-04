Technology News
iQOO 13 Green Colour Variant Launched in India: Check Price, Availability

iQOO 13 is powered by a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a dedicated in-house gaming Q2 chip.

Updated: 4 July 2025 19:03 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 13 is now available in Ace Green, Legend, and Nardo Grey finishes

  • iQOO 13 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support
  • It is equipped with a 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber
  • The iQOO 13 carries three 50-megapixel cameras at the back
iQOO 13 was first introduced in India in December 2024 in Legend and Nardo Grey colourways. Now, a third colour variant has been unveiled. Aside from the new colour, the phone is identical to the existing handset. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, features a dedicated gaming chip, and packs a 6,000mAh battery. The iQOO 13 has a 144Hz 2K LTPO AMOLED display, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The new colour variant will go on sale later this month.

iQOO 13 Price in India, Colour Options

The iQOO 13 is priced at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively for the new Ace Green colour option. The phone is now available in three colours including Legend and Nardo Grey colour options. The new green variant will go on sale in the country starting July 12, at 12am IST via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store, the company revealed in a press release.

iQOO 13 Specifications, Features

The iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440x3,186 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800nits peak brightness level. It is powered by a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a dedicated in-house gaming Q2 chip. For heat dissipation, it is equipped with a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber. The handset offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It ships with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

For optics, the iQOO 13 carries a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom at the back. There's a 32-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

iQOO 13 houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. It is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connectivity. It measures 8.13mm in thickness and weighs 213g.

iQOO 13

iQOO 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship performance
  • Great display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good design
  • IP68/IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Low light performance
Read detailed iQOO 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
