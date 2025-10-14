Technology News
iQOO 15 Confirmed to Feature 8K VC Ice Dome Cooling System, Warhammer MAX Dual-Axis Motor

iQOO says the new vapour chamber cooling system used on its upcoming flagship is three times larger the one used by Apple on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 October 2025 11:06 IST
iQOO 15 Confirmed to Feature 8K VC Ice Dome Cooling System, Warhammer MAX Dual-Axis Motor

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 is scheduled to launch in China on October 20
  • The handset will include War Drum Master Pro symmetrical dual speakers
  • iQOO 15 will offer IP68+IP69 ratings
iQOO 15 is set to debut on October 20 alongside the iQOO Pad 5e. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key details, including colour options and design. The latest teaser highlights the advanced cooling system on the iQOO 15. The upcoming flagship smartphone from iQOO will run on the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. It will sport a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will also feature the brand's custom Q3 gaming chipset for enhanced performance.

iQOO 15 to Feature VC Cooling System That Offers 47 Percent Better Cooling Performance

In a new post on Weibo, iQOO announced that iQOO 15 will come with an 8K vapour chamber (VC) Dome cooling system. iQOO claims it's the largest VC cooling system to date. This upgraded design includes a double layer of ultra-high thermal conductivity graphite and is said to deliver a 47 percent improvement in cooling performance over the previous generation.

iqoo 15 vc iQOO 15

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQOO

 

In the comment section, iQOO product manager states that the VC heat sink in the iQOO 15 is over three times larger than the one available in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iQOO 15 is also confirmed to feature a Warhammer MAX dual-axis motor that supports bidirectional X- and Z-axis vibration for an enhanced gaming experience. The handset will also include War Drum Master Pro symmetrical dual speakers. 

The upcoming iQOO 15 will also ship with the company's self-developed gaming chip, the Q3, and QNSS engine. It will offer 144fps and 2K resolution for gaming. It is also teased to include a Universal Esports Network System 2.0, with 23 antennas.

We already know that the iQOO 15 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will have a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO Samsung "Everest" display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is claimed to support up to 6,000 nits peak local brightness. The phone will offer wireless charging support, and the battery capacity is confirmed to be more than 7,000mAh.

The iQOO 15 will have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It will include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The iQOO 15 is scheduled to launch in China on October 20. The launch event will start at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The iQOO Pad 5e, iQOO Watch GT 2 and iQOO TWS 5 earphones are also confirmed to debut alongside the smartphone. All products are currently available for pre-order in China.

iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Specifications, iQOO, iQOO 13
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
iQOO 15 Confirmed to Feature 8K VC Ice Dome Cooling System, Warhammer MAX Dual-Axis Motor
